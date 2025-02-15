Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, February 15). Future of Healthcare: AI in Disease Prevention & Personalized Medicine . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 15, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/future-of-healthcare-ai-in-disease-prevention-personalized-medicine-218928-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Future of Healthcare: AI in Disease Prevention & Personalized Medicine". Medindia. Feb 15, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/future-of-healthcare-ai-in-disease-prevention-personalized-medicine-218928-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Future of Healthcare: AI in Disease Prevention & Personalized Medicine". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/future-of-healthcare-ai-in-disease-prevention-personalized-medicine-218928-1.htm. (accessed Feb 15, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. Future of Healthcare: AI in Disease Prevention & Personalized Medicine. Medindia, viewed Feb 15, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/future-of-healthcare-ai-in-disease-prevention-personalized-medicine-218928-1.htm.