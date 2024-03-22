Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 22). How Irregular Periods Can Signal Cervical Cancer Risk? . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 22, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-irregular-periods-can-signal-cervical-cancer-risk-215269-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "How Irregular Periods Can Signal Cervical Cancer Risk?". Medindia. Mar 22, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-irregular-periods-can-signal-cervical-cancer-risk-215269-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "How Irregular Periods Can Signal Cervical Cancer Risk?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-irregular-periods-can-signal-cervical-cancer-risk-215269-1.htm. (accessed Mar 22, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. How Irregular Periods Can Signal Cervical Cancer Risk?. Medindia, viewed Mar 22, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-irregular-periods-can-signal-cervical-cancer-risk-215269-1.htm.