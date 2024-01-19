Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Empowering Women Through Knowledge and Prevention

- Cervical cancer ranks fourth among women's cancers globally, with India contributing significantly to new cases and deaths
- Understanding the stages of cervical cancer is vital for effective treatment and improved outcomes
- Preventive measures like HPV vaccination and regular screenings help in the fight against cervical cancer
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2023
Go to source). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global cervical cancer incidence in 2020 reached an estimated 604,000 new cases, causing 342,000 deaths and securing its position as the fourth most prevalent cancer in women (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cervical cancer
Go to source). Alarmingly, India contributes nearly a quarter of global cases each year, coupled with a mortality rate approaching one-third. According to a recent report from Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Mumbai, the impact of cervical cancer in India is stark, claiming the life of one woman every eight minutes. In 2020, low- and middle-income nations bore the brunt of this disease, with almost 90% of new cases and deaths reported in these regions. Globally, cervical cancer remains a significant health concern affecting women, with India ranking high in the prevalence of this disease.
What is Cervical Cancer?Cervical cancer specifically targets the cervix, the passage between the vagina and the uterus. 99% of cases are linked to high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus transmitted through sexual contact. While most HPV infections resolve spontaneously, persistent infection can lead to cervical cancer.
Following breast cancer, cervical cancer stands as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Indian women. Cervical cancer, often associated with Human Papillomavirus (HPV), is one of the most common cancers in our country. Regular screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, play a pivotal role in early detection.
Stages of Cervical CancerUnderstanding the stages of cervical cancer helps to enhance awareness and early detection (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Stages of cervical cancer
Go to source):
Stage 0 (Carcinoma in situ):In this initial stage, abnormal cells are developing, confined to the inner lining of the cervix. Treatment options include surgery or localized procedures, offering a high chance of cure.
Stage I:Cancer is limited to the cervix, and treatments may involve surgery, radiation therapy, or a combination to remove or destroy the tumor.
Stage II:Cancer extends beyond the cervix but does not reach the pelvic sidewall. Treatment strategies may include surgery, radiation, or a combination to address the spreading malignancy.
Stage III:At this stage, cancer involves the lower vagina or the pelvic sidewall. A comprehensive approach, combining surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, is often employed.
Stage IV:Cervical cancer reaches an advanced stage, spreading to adjacent organs like the bladder or rectum. Treatment options become more complex, requiring a combination of surgery, radiation, and systemic therapies.
Importance of Early Detection of Cervical CancerA multidisciplinary approach, involving medical and radiation oncologists and surgeons, is vital to treat this cancer correctly. HPV vaccination is important in preventing cervical cancer (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Human papillomavirus vaccine for cancer cervix prevention: Rationale & recommendations for implementation in India
Go to source). Timely vaccination can prevent this infection and thereby prevent cervical cancer. All girls between the ages of 11-26 years should be vaccinated.
Theme for Cervical CancerIn the year 2024, the thematic focus of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month resonates with the imperative message of "Learn. Prevent. Screen" (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
IARC marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024
Go to source). This main idea emphasizes how crucial it is to spread information to reduce the chances of getting cervical cancer. It also points out how important it is to have regular screenings, which can save lives.
Over the years, the themes of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month have evolved with a dedicated purpose:
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2023 Theme:A commitment to "Ending cervical cancer within a few generations."
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022 Theme:An emphasis on the "elimination of cervical cancer."
Urgency for Cervical Cancer AwarenessHigh-income nations benefit from awareness programs, including HPV vaccination and regular screening, the same preventive methods are limited in low- and middle-income countries. Consequently, cervical cancer often remains undiagnosed until symptoms have advanced, necessitating urgent awareness initiatives, particularly in these resource-constrained settings.
Significance of Cervical Cancer Awareness MonthRegular cervical screening emerges as a powerful preventive tool against both localized and non-localized cervical cancer. Since the 1960s, screening has demonstrated success in preventing cervical cancer on a community scale. A study conducted in 2016 revealed that individuals undergoing three-yearly screenings experienced an 83% reduction in non-localized cancers and a 48% reduction in stage I cancers compared to those unscreened for five years.
In comparison, women attending screenings at least every ten months witnessed a 90% reduction in non-localized cervical cancer odds and a 57% reduction in stage I cervical cancer odds compared to their counterparts who did not attend screenings for five years.
Preventing Cervical CancerSeveral precautionary measures can contribute to the prevention of cervical cancer (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
What Can I Do to Reduce My Risk of Cervical Cancer?
Go to source):
HPV Vaccination:Guard against the human papillomavirus through vaccination.
Screening and Early Diagnosis:Detect and treat pre-malignant lesions through regular screenings.
Abstain from Smoking:Reduce risk by avoiding smoking.
Safe Sexual Practices:Minimize exposure to HPV, which spreads through skin-to-skin contact.
American Cancer Society (ACS) Guidelines for Cervical Cancer Detection
- Commence cervical cancer screening at the age of 25.
- Women aged 25 to 65 should undergo a primary HPV test every five years. Alternatively, if a primary HPV test is unavailable, screenings may occur through a combination of an HPV test and a Papanicolaou (PAP) test every five years or a PAP test alone every three years.
- Individuals over 65 can discontinue screening under specific conditions, such as routine screenings with negative results in the past decade, no history of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN2), or an absence of significant diagnoses in the past 25 years.
- Women who have undergone a total hysterectomy can cease screening unless the procedure was for treating cervical cancer or severe pre-cancer.
- Those who have undergone a supra-cervical hysterectomy should continue screenings as per ACS guidelines (7✔ ✔Trusted Source
The ASCCP Cervical Cancer Screening Task Force Endorsement and Opinion on the American Cancer Society Updated Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines
Go to source).
As we observe Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the call to action is clear – equip ourselves with knowledge, embrace preventive measures, and ensure regular screenings. By doing so, we contribute to the global effort to eliminate cervical cancer and build a healthier future for generations to come.
References:
- Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2023 - (https://www.emro.who.int/noncommunicable-diseases/campaigns/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2023.html)
- Cervical cancer- (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cervical-cancer)
- Stages of cervical cancer - (https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/cervical/staging)
- Human papillomavirus vaccine for cancer cervix prevention: Rationale & recommendations for implementation in India - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5761024/)
- IARC marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024 - (https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2024/)
- What Can I Do to Reduce My Risk of Cervical Cancer? - (https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/cervical/basic_info/prevention.htm)
- The ASCCP Cervical Cancer Screening Task Force Endorsement and Opinion on the American Cancer Society Updated Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34138787/)