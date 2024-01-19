Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2024, January 19). Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Empowering Women Through Knowledge and Prevention . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 19, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-empowering-women-through-knowledge-and-prevention-214775-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Empowering Women Through Knowledge and Prevention". Medindia. Jan 19, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-empowering-women-through-knowledge-and-prevention-214775-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Empowering Women Through Knowledge and Prevention". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-empowering-women-through-knowledge-and-prevention-214775-1.htm. (accessed Jan 19, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2024. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Empowering Women Through Knowledge and Prevention. Medindia, viewed Jan 19, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-empowering-women-through-knowledge-and-prevention-214775-1.htm.