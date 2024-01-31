How a 20-Meter Run Can Boost Your Kid’s Brain Power?

Highlights: A 20-meter shuttle run among obese kids improved executive functions and brain health

Unlike shuttle run, treadmill test did not reveal evident improvement in brain indicators

The shuttle run test can serve as an effective tool to tailor public health strategies for obese children

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Which indices of cardiorespiratory fitness are more strongly associated with brain health in children with overweight/obesity?



Go to source Trusted Source



‘20-meter shuttle run performance correlates with improved brain function and grey matter volume in overweight/obese children. #shuttlerun #obesekids #brainhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Aerobic Fitness and Brain Health

Did You Know?

Nearly 30% of children in European countries are living with overweight/obesity, and the prevalence may be increasing.

Advertisement

Associations with Shuttle Run Test

Read More to Know About ‘Lowering Screen Time & Increasing Physical Activity Curbs Childhood Obesity’

Advertisement

Implications for Fitness Monitoring

Which indices of cardiorespiratory fitness are more strongly associated with brain health in children with overweight/obesity? - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/sms.14549)