First Ever Medically-Acquired Alzheimer’s Disease Reported

Highlights: First-ever cases of medically acquired Alzheimer’s disease (AD) were reported in a UK study

Contaminated human growth hormone can transmit amyloid-beta protein associated with AD

Enhancing safety measures in medical procedures vulnerable to disease transmission is imperative

Iatrogenic Alzheimer’s disease in recipients of cadaveric pituitary-derived growth hormone



What is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Did You Know?

About 6.5 million people in the United States age 65 and older live with Alzheimer's disease. Among 55 million people worldwide with dementia, 60% to 70% are estimated to have Alzheimer's disease.

Medical Treatment Decades Ago Linked to Alzheimer's Transmission

Read More to Know About ‘Remembering Those Who Can't: World Alzheimer's Day’

Potential Transmissibility of Amyloid-Beta Raises Caution in Medical Procedures

Implications and Caution for Future Medical Procedures

