About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Gut Health and Fiber: A Key to Preventing Harmful Bacterial Infections

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Navapriya S BDS on Jan 13 2025 2:54 PM

Eating fiber-rich foods boosts good gut bacteria, helping protect against harmful bacteria and infections.

Gut Health and Fiber: A Key to Preventing Harmful Bacterial Infections
Highlights:
  • Fiber boosts beneficial gut bacteria, which protect against harmful microbes
  • Faecalibacterium produces short-chain fatty acids that prevent infections
  • Dietary changes are more effective than probiotics in reducing infection risk
The highly important role of the gut microbiota in defending people from infections treated by pathogenic bacteria Enterobacteriaceae – Klebsiella pneumoniae, Shigella, and Escherichia coli. In this study based on gut microbiome data obtained from more than 12,000 individuals in 45 countries, we identify the role of diet and fiber in strengthening the protective barrier of the gut against these pathogens.

Top 7 Gut-Friendly Indian Foods
Top 7 Gut-Friendly Indian Foods
Curious about gut health? Explore the secrets of Indian cuisine, a flavorful journey with probiotics, fiber, and more for a robust digestive system!
Advertisement

Gut Microbiome Composition and Their Health Importance

The human gut microbiome comprises all the bacteria present in the body; some are beneficial, and some become pathogens if their numbers increase. Normally, Enterobacteriaceae are not very invasive, but when they multiply in large quantities, it becomes fatal. This overgrowth may be a result of conditions such as inflammation or consumption of food parts that have been contaminated. Normally, these bacteria can be found in the gut and, in large concentrations, they can cause life-threatening conditions (1 Trusted Source
Ecological dynamics of Enterobacteriaceae in the human gut microbiome across global populations

Go to source).


Advertisement
Cinnamon and Curd: Perfect Pair for Metabolic and Gut Health
Cinnamon and Curd: Perfect Pair for Metabolic and Gut Health
What are the health benefits of adding cinnamon powder to curd? Explore the benefits, precautions, and simple recipes for this powerful combination.

Protective Role of Beneficial Bacteria

The authors determined that one can find a specific microbiome signature that determines a person’s vulnerability to Enterobacteriaceae colonization. This is because their study discovered that 135 species of gut bacteria were prevalent in those who tested negative for Enterobacteriaceae, part of the body’s natural defense as per their research.

Among these protective species is Faecalibacterium, which is a group of bacteria that help synthesize short-chain fatty acids when digesting the fiber part of the vegetable, beans and whole grain products.


Advertisement
Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health
Honey and Yogurt: A Sweet Combination for Gut Health
New research shows adding honey to yogurt can boost probiotic survival in the gut.

Fiber’s Impact on Gut Health

The main focus of the study is to establish the role of dietary fiber in the growth of a healthy microbiota in the human gastrointestinal tract. These bacteria then produce short-chain fatty acids, molecules that reduce the susceptibility of the gut to pathogens such as Enterobacteriaceae. It is evident that when fiber ingestion is enhanced, conditions in the gut least suitable for the growth of pathogens such as Klebsiella pneumoniae are created and similarly for the pathogenic E, coli bacteria.

This is due to the fact that, unlike fiber, which can be considered a true phytochemical, probiotics are supplements with live bacteria that may not exert a profound effect on the risk for Enterobacteriaceae infection. Probiotics are not like dietary fiber which seems to change the nature of the gut environment and provide the friendly flora with a barrier against pathogenic bacteria.


How to Improve and Reset Your Gut for Better Health
How to Improve and Reset Your Gut for Better Health
Learn how to quickly rebalance and restore your gut health with dietary and lifestyle changes.

Implications for Antibiotic Resistance

New strains of bacteria such as Klebsiella pneumoniae have been producing antibiotics making it harder to treat the infections. Fewer numbers of treatments are available for chronic diseases, and therefore emphasis has been placed towards prevention. With so many health benefits, people should start paying attention to their gut and make the necessary dietary changes that will prevent Enterobacteriaceae overgrowth and subsequent infection.

This research provides key information about diet and its effects on the body’s microbiome to combat bacterial infections. Dietary fibre from vegetables, beans and whole grain foods promotes the development of these friendly bacteria which can prevent Enterobacteriaceae-related infections. While new cases of antibiotic resistance grow, maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria through food choice is a preventative means to averting infection.

Reference:
  1. Ecological dynamics of Enterobacteriaceae in the human gut microbiome across global populations - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-024-01912-6)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education