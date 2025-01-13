About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Understanding the Quad-Demic and How to Protect Yourself

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Navapriya S BDS on Jan 13 2025 3:12 PM

This winter’s "quad-demic" includes flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus. Stay safe with vaccines, proper hygiene, and preventive measures.

Highlights:
  • Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are surging, with severe impacts on vulnerable groups
  • Norovirus outbreaks are up by 36%, causing sudden vomiting and diarrhea
  • Vaccines and hygiene are key to prevention; wash hands with soap for 20 seconds
Winter is upon us, and with it comes common illnesses as well as viral diseases that have a community of healthcare practitioners worried about a “quad-demic”. This term is used to describe an increase in flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus all at one time (1 Trusted Source
Respiratory Illnesses Data Channel

Go to source).

Cold and Flu is More Common During Winter Season: Here’s Why
Why do people get more colds and flu in winter? The virus spreads more efficiently in the cooler temperature found inside the nose than at the core body temperature.
Respiratory Diseases: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are examples of respiratory infections that have been on the increase. The CDC highlighted very high influenza and RSV incidence rates through early January, and rising COVID rates.

These viruses have spread faster during the holiday season, involving travelling and other gatherings.

Respiratory infections can be a severe and regular threat to the elderly, very young children, and those with a compromised immune system. Different professionals explain that initial signs of the diseases are often coughing, fever, and chills (2 Trusted Source
NoroSTAT Data

Go to source).


COVID-19 Virus can be Detected in Tears
The probability of detecting COVID-19 virus in tears is greater when the patient has a high viral load, which can lead to viremia in body fluids.

Norovirus Outbreaks: A Growing Concern

Seasonal flu is on the move and so is norovirus, which results in diarrhoea and vomiting. The result shows that by mid-December the number of outbreaks rose by 36% to a total of 495 as compared to the total outbreaks in the same period of the previous year.

Norovirus is easily transmitted and tends to be spread through contact with contaminated surfaces or food products. It remains in the environment and therefore can easily be transferred from the fingertips to the mouth or can contaminate food.

The worst phase of the illness includes vomiting and diarrhoea, which are violent, sudden and frequent. In contrast to respiratory diseases, cough and sneezing are rare occurrences (3 Trusted Source
How Norovirus Spreads

Go to source).


Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccination Guidelines for Pregnant Women
When should pregnant women get the RSV vaccine? Research suggests that 32 weeks into pregnancy ensures the best antibody transfer to protect newborns from RSV.

Protective Measures Against the Quad-Demic

Vaccination


Flu and COVID-19: The vaccine is particularly encouraged for any person over the age of six months. Vaccination can prevent the occurrence of severe disease, or decrease the severity of the symptoms if administered before exposure to the virus.

RSV: Vaccines are available for those above 75 years and persons with underlying health complications in the above 60 years. Pregnant persons in their third trimester of pregnancy or any person between 32 and 36 weeks gestation may be administered the Pfizer RSV vaccine Abrysvo. Children who are experiencing their first RSV season can take an injectable monoclonal antibody to avoid serious illness.

Hygiene Practices

  • Since there is no vaccine for norovirus, preventive measures focus on hygiene:
  • Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least twenty seconds up to your elbows.
  • Clean surfaces regularly.
  • Do not count on alcohol-based hand rubs since they are not as effective when it comes to the norovirus.
The fact that both flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus are at their peak this winter makes this a hard test for public health. Vaccination as well as maintaining proper sanitation is the only way to contain these diseases. This means that people are well equipped to curb the spread of infections and thus work towards measures that cause resistance in order to be protected from them.

References:
  1. Respiratory Illnesses Data Channel - (https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data/index.html)
  2. NoroSTAT Data - (https://www.cdc.gov/norovirus/php/reporting/norostat-data.html)
  3. How Norovirus Spreads - (https://www.cdc.gov/norovirus/causes/)

Norovirus - Symptoms - Signs - Causes - Diagnosis - Treatment - Prevention
Norovirus or winter vomiting bug, the virus that spoils your vacation, is the leading cause of food-borne disease and a major cause of food contamination.

