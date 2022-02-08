About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Fight COVID-19 Virus With Newly Developed Chewing Gum

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • COVID-19 virus first infects cells in the throat and so the mouth is a key reservoir of the virus
  • Inactivating that virus in the mouth and saliva could reduce viral load and stops the infection spread
  • Based on these facts, scientists developed new chewing gum that might join face masks and hand sanitizers in the anti-COVID arsenal

Fight COVID-19 Virus With Newly Developed Chewing Gum

An experimental chewing gum that reduces COVID-19 particles in saliva holds promise for curbing transmission of new variants of the virus, according to researchers preparing to launch the first human trial.

The gum contains copies of the ACE2 protein found on cell surfaces, which the coronavirus uses to break into cells and infect them. The findings were reported in Molecular therapy.

Developing Chewing Gum That Could Reduce COVID-19 Transmission

In test-tube experiments using saliva from individuals infected with the Delta or Omicron variants, the virus particles attached themselves to the ACE2 "receptors" in the chewing gum and the viral load fell to undetectable levels.

Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement


In the clinical trial, COVID-19 patients will each chew four ACE2 gum tablets each day for four days. The "viral trap" ACE2 proteins in the gum are carried within engineered lettuce cells.

A second experimental chewing gum made with bean powder instead of lettuce cells not only traps SARS-CoV-2 particles in lab experiments but also influenza strains, other coronaviruses that cause common colds, and potentially other oral viruses such as human papillomavirus and herpesvirus.
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement

"Because the nasal transmission is negligible when compared to oral transmission. Chewing ACE2 gum and swallowing ACE2 protein should minimize infection, protect COVID-19 patients and prevent transmission,"said research leader Dr. Henry Daniell of the School of Dental Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

The angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) protein, found on the surface of many human cells, acts as a gateway for the virus to infect them. If delivered to the mouth by chewing gum, however, ACE2 could instead trap the virus by binding to the spike protein it uses to infect cells.

The protein in the gum could also bind to receptors on cells themselves, thereby blocking infection sites. This combination could prevent viruses from infecting cells in the oral cavity.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, typically first infects human cells in the nose and throat. But the mouth is also a key reservoir of the virus in an infected person.

The new study contends that inactivating the virus in the mouth's mucous membranes and saliva could reduce infection in the adjoining nasopharyngeal area, too. If additional research bears out these findings, the gum might join face masks and hand sanitizers in the anti-COVID arsenal.

How does chewing gum reduce the COVID-19 virus in saliva?

To study this strategy, a team led by University of Pennsylvania pharmaceutical researcher Henry Daniell genetically modified lettuce plants to produce a soluble form of ACE2 (which has been proved safe at high dosages in animals). The lettuce was then powdered and blended with cinnamon-flavored chewing gum.

The researchers tested the protein's effectiveness in hamster cells modified to produce human ACE2 receptors. They found that a relatively small quantity of the protein, coming from the gum, was associated with a 95 percent reduction in the amount of cell penetration by a stand-in virus equipped with SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins.

The amount of a similar stand-in virus inside unmodified monkey cells also dropped by 85 percent when exposed to the protein. Adding the gum to saliva samples and swabs of nasal and throat fluid from a handful of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 was associated with a more than 95 percent reduction in the virus amount.

The research team is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test the gum's effectiveness in humans. Testing with a chewing machine suggests the protein would be released over 10 minutes, and estimates protection would last four hours. They are also testing the chewing-gum approach against influenza.

Even if the gum does not fully defend a chewer against infection, it might reduce spread by cutting down the amount of virus in an infected person's mouth and thus reducing how much is available for transmission.

References :
  • 1. https://dnascience.plos.org/2022/06/02/can-chewing-gum-protect-against-covid/
  • 2. https://biologicalsciences.leeds.ac.uk/biological-sciences/news/article/330/could-a-chewing-gum-really-reduce-the-spread-of-covid-19


    • Source: Medindia
    COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
    COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
    Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.

    Citations   close

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    • APA

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, August 02). Fight COVID-19 Virus With Newly Developed Chewing Gum. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 02, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-covid-19-virus-with-newly-developed-chewing-gum-208151-1.htm.

    • MLA

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. " Fight COVID-19 Virus With Newly Developed Chewing Gum". Medindia. Aug 02, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-covid-19-virus-with-newly-developed-chewing-gum-208151-1.htm>.

    • Chicago

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. " Fight COVID-19 Virus With Newly Developed Chewing Gum". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-covid-19-virus-with-newly-developed-chewing-gum-208151-1.htm. (accessed Aug 02, 2022).

    • Harvard

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. Fight COVID-19 Virus With Newly Developed Chewing Gum. Medindia, viewed Aug 02, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fight-covid-19-virus-with-newly-developed-chewing-gum-208151-1.htm.

    Advertisement

    Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
    Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
    Gyms' and fitness centers' studies during COVID-19 showed that the virus spreads faster in exercising people.
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    What's New on Medindia
    World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
    World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
    Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
    Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
    Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
    Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
    View all
    Recommended Reading
    Chicken PoxChicken Pox
    CoronavirusCoronavirus
    COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
    Gum RecessionGum Recession
    Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
    Nervous Tic Nervous Tic
    ShigellosisShigellosis
    Swollen GumsSwollen Gums
    Tooth DecayTooth Decay
    Tooth DiscolorationTooth Discoloration
    News Archive
    Date
    Category
    News Resource
    Advertisement
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Chicken Pox Tooth Decay Gum Recession Swollen Gums Shigellosis Tooth Discoloration Nervous Tic Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children 

    Most Popular on Medindia

    Blood Donation - Recipients Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Noscaphene (Noscapine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Side Effects Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Daily Calorie Requirements
    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agree No, give me more info Close