Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?

COVID-19 transfers during indoor group exercise can also be used to design optimal target mitigation measures for internal body function. People who exercise in a gym or a fitness club could transmit aerosol particles than the people at rest. But the question is how much?



Scientists have known from the beginning of the pandemic that the COVID-19 virus is spread by air as aerosol particles emitted by infected people and those who breathe more rapidly due to exercising expel particles 132 times more faster.