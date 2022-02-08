‘Smart Necklace’ Will Sweat Out the Body’s Deepest Secrets

Advertisement

What Sweat Tells Us About Our Health?

1. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsif.2019.0217

2. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34264030/

3. https://news.osu.edu/smart-necklace-biosensor-may-track-health-status-through-sweat/

Researchers knew that glucose levels in the sweat should rise after drinking the sugary beverages but the question was whether this new sensor would pick it up.The results showed the sensor did track the glucose levels successfully, which suggests it will work to monitor other important chemicals in sweat.Sweat contains hundreds of biomarkers that can reveal very important information about our health status. Biomarkers are substances that can reveal everything from disease, infection and even evidence of emotional trauma can be found in a person's bodily fluids, which include sweat, tears, saliva, and urine[2].In addition to analyzing the composition of sweat, the researchers believe this sensor could one day be customized as bioimplants and used to detect neurotransmitters and hormones, which could help understand how the brain functions.Additionally,Instead of using the bulky and rigid computer chips found in our phones and laptops, the sensors are made out of ultra-thin materials.This style of design makes the product highly flexible, protects the device's functionality, and ensures that it can safely come into contact with a person's skin[3].While the study notes that further miniaturization would make it more feasible for this and similar devices to become implantable. For now, it is considered a lightweight device with simple circuit layouts that could be easily integrated into our daily lives.Some of us may wear necklaces, some may wear earrings or rings. But we believe these sensors could be placed in something we all wear and that it could help us better track our health.Source: Medindia