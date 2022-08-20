Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!

- About 60 new genes have been discovered by scientists
- Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs in 1 in 160 children worldwide
- Discovery of these new genes can help understand the biology of the brain and behavior of autistic children better
Scientists have discovered 60 new genes linked to autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This discovery can help in providing clues to the causes of autism, reveals a new study led by Columbia researchers.
"Overall, the genes we found may represent a different class of genes that are more directly associated with the core symptoms of ASD than previously discovered genes," says Wendy Chung, MD, PhD, the Kennedy Family Professor of Pediatrics and chief of clinical genetics in the Department of Pediatrics at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. The findings were published in Nature Genetics.
Discovery of Hidden Autism GenesSeveral genes have been previously linked to autism and as a group is responsible for about 20% of all cases. Most individuals who carry these genes have profound forms of autism and additional neurological issues, such as epilepsy and intellectual disability.
Five of the genes identified by the new study have a more moderate impact on autism characteristics, including cognition than previously discovered genes.
"We need to do more detailed studies including more individuals who carry these genes to understand how each gene contributes to the features of autism, but we think these genes will help us unravel the biological underpinnings that lead to most cases of autism," Chung says.
The five newly identified genes also explain why autism often seems to run in families. Unlike previously known autism genes due to de novo or new mutations, genetic variants in the five new genes were often inherited from the participant's parents.
Chung says that many more moderate-effect genes remain to be discovered and finding them should help researchers better understand the biology of the brain and behavior across the full spectrum of autism.
Source: Eurekalert
