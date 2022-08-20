Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!

Advertisement

To uncover hidden autism genes that can explain the majority of cases, the researchers tapped into data from nearly 43,000 people with autism, including 35,000 individuals from the SPARK autism research study of the Simons Foundation., including cognition than previously discovered genes."We need to do more detailed studies including more individuals who carry these genes to understand how each gene contributes to the features of autism, but we think these genes will help us unravel the biological underpinnings that lead to most cases of autism," Chung says.Unlike previously known autism genes due to de novo or new mutations, genetic variants in the five new genes were often inherited from the participant's parents.Chung says that many more moderate-effect genes remain to be discovered and finding them should help researchers better understand the biology of the brain and behavior across the full spectrum of autism.Source: Eurekalert