About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • About 60 new genes have been discovered by scientists
  • Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs in 1 in 160 children worldwide
  • Discovery of these new genes can help understand the biology of the brain and behavior of autistic children better

Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!

Scientists have discovered 60 new genes linked to autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This discovery can help in providing clues to the causes of autism, reveals a new study led by Columbia researchers.

"Overall, the genes we found may represent a different class of genes that are more directly associated with the core symptoms of ASD than previously discovered genes," says Wendy Chung, MD, PhD, the Kennedy Family Professor of Pediatrics and chief of clinical genetics in the Department of Pediatrics at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. The findings were published in Nature Genetics.

World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”
World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”
World Autism Day is commemorated every April to raise global awareness of autism and promote inclusivity for all those affected with autism.
Advertisement


Discovery of Hidden Autism Genes

Several genes have been previously linked to autism and as a group is responsible for about 20% of all cases. Most individuals who carry these genes have profound forms of autism and additional neurological issues, such as epilepsy and intellectual disability.

To uncover hidden autism genes that can explain the majority of cases, the researchers tapped into data from nearly 43,000 people with autism, including 35,000 individuals from the SPARK autism research study of the Simons Foundation.
Rare Genetic Mutations Predict Intellectual Disability in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
Rare Genetic Mutations Predict Intellectual Disability in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
Novel computational model identifies the genes linked to autism that helps in predicting the level of intellectual disability in people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).
Advertisement

Five of the genes identified by the new study have a more moderate impact on autism characteristics, including cognition than previously discovered genes.

"We need to do more detailed studies including more individuals who carry these genes to understand how each gene contributes to the features of autism, but we think these genes will help us unravel the biological underpinnings that lead to most cases of autism," Chung says.

The five newly identified genes also explain why autism often seems to run in families. Unlike previously known autism genes due to de novo or new mutations, genetic variants in the five new genes were often inherited from the participant's parents.

Chung says that many more moderate-effect genes remain to be discovered and finding them should help researchers better understand the biology of the brain and behavior across the full spectrum of autism.



Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis
Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis
Autism risk can be accurately predicted before birth by detecting any de novo mutations in the father's sperms. The presence of these mutations significantly increases the risk of autism in future children.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, August 20). Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 20, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eureka-60-new-autism-genes-identified-208332-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!". Medindia. Aug 20, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eureka-60-new-autism-genes-identified-208332-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eureka-60-new-autism-genes-identified-208332-1.htm. (accessed Aug 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Eureka: 60 New Autism Genes Identified!. Medindia, viewed Aug 20, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eureka-60-new-autism-genes-identified-208332-1.htm.

Advertisement

AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA
AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA
Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a team of researchers has shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism. Junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and neuron migration.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Acquired Epileptiform AphasiaAcquired Epileptiform Aphasia
AutismAutism
Rett SyndromeRett Syndrome
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Weaver SyndromeWeaver Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Rett Syndrome Weaver Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Iron Intake Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Accident and Trauma Care Sanatogen Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close