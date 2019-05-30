medindia
AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA

AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA

Written by Dr. Namitha Kumar
Article Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff on May 30, 2019 at 4:48 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a team of researchers led by Olga Troyanskaya and Robert Darnell have shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism
  • The study is the first functional study to examine the role of junk DNA mutations and link it up with neurodevelopmental disorders like autism
  • Junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and neuron migration

Most scientists think that only 1 percent of our DNA is responsible for protein-coding genes and the rest 99 percent does not pay any role in coding of proteins and are called noncoding or junk DNA. Noncoding DNA does not provide instructions for making proteins.
AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA

Now a team of researchers led by Olga Troyanskaya (Deputy director for genomics at the Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Biology (CCB) in New York City and a professor of computer science at Princeton University) and Robert Darnell (Robert and Harriet Heilbrunn Professor of Cancer Biology at Rockefeller University and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute) have shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism.

Mutations in 'Junk' DNA can Cause Autism

The team used Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques like Machine Learning (ML) to analyze whole genomes of 1,790 children and adults with autism and their unaffected parents and siblings. These individuals had no family history of autism and therefore it must be concluded that the condition is due to spontaneous mutations rather than hereditary mutations.

Past studies on the genetics of ASD (autism spectrum disorder) have suggested that mutations in protein-coding genes only account for 30 percent of the spontaneous mutations with no established family history. In the past, there have been speculations about the role of non-coding DNA in ASD; but no studies have been conducted screening the entire genome to look for mutations in regulatory DNA which may contribute to autism.

Troyanskaya et al., used a novel method where they trained a machine learning model to predict how a stretch of non-coding or junk DNA can affect gene expression in autism. They applied this model to the Simon-Simplex collection which is an autism sample population with the whole genomes of 2000 families with four people including unaffected parents, sibling and affected individual. These 2000 families had no previous history of autism so the affected individual is probably a case of spontaneous mutation.

Jian Zhou, PhD, co-author of the study at the Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Biology (CCB); the siblings acted as a control for the experiment. The team used the computer algorithm on 1790 quartets. The system was able to learn the patterns in the genome, identify relevant sections of the DNA and also predict if mutations in non-coding DNA actually caused autism.

The final effect is the generation of a 'disease impact score' generated by the computational system giving an estimate of how likely a mutation in junk DNA can have an effect on the disease.

The interesting aspect of these computational results is the fact that mutations in the non-coding regions affected genes and functions which had been previously linked to autism through studies on coding genes. This finally links to a causal factor of noncoding junk DNA mutations to ASD etiology.

The research suggests that junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and neuron migration. The study is the first functional study to examine the role of junk DNA mutations and link them up with neurodevelopmental disorders like autism.

Prof. Troyanskaya said that the study allows for serious analysis of 98 percent of the human genome which was not thought to contribute to protein-coding. The study shows the importance of looking at noncoding junk DNA to understand the regulatory mechanisms of genes and causal factors of diseases. The same method and framework can also be used to study the role of non-coding mutations responsible for cancer or other chronic disorders.

The paper was published in Nature Genetics.

References:
  1. Whole-genome deep-learning analysis identifies contribution of noncoding mutations to autism risk.  - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41588-019-0420-0)
  2. Artificial intelligence detects a new class of mutations behind autism - (https://www.princeton.edu/news/2019/05/28/artificial-intelligence-detects-new-class-mutations-behind-autism)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Autism - What's Missing in the Genes?

Scientists have carried out a study on variations in gene expression to evaluate the role of genes in individuals with autism.

Autism Genes Activated During Fetal Brain Development

Autism genes are activated during fetal brain development, revealed a new research. Scientists at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine have found that mutations that cause autism in children are connected to a pathway that ...

Network of Autism-related Genes Decoded!

Some autism spectrum disorder (ASD)-related genes could be associated with cancer through their molecular mechanisms; thus, anticancer drugs could have a possible role for the treatment of ASDs.

First Common Genetic Risk Variants for Autism Identified

A study has found the first common genetic risk variants for autism and uncovered genetic differences in clinical subgroups of autism.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS DNA Finger Printing Autism AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs 

What's New on Medindia

Don't Let Tobacco Take Your Breath Away - World No Tobacco Day

Stapedectomy

World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS 'Visibility' for Everyone
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive