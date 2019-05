Energy Drinks May Up Risk of Heart Rhythm Abnormalities and Elevate Blood Pressure

‘Consuming just 32 ounces of commercially available energy drinks over a short span may cause elevated blood pressure and abnormalities in heart rhythm.’

Read More..

Composition of the Energy Drinks

Study Procedure

Study participants included 34 healthy volunteers aged 18-40 years

Participants were randomly assigned to drink one of the two caffeinated energy drinks or the placebo drink

32 oz of the drinks were consumed on three separate days

Drinks were consumed within 1 hour

Rate of consumption was no more than 16 oz in 30 minutes

Electrical activities of the participants' hearts were recorded by ECG

The ECG recorded the QT interval, which is a measure of the total duration of ventricular activation (depolarization) and recovery (repolarization) during the pumping action or beating of the heart

Too short or too long QT interval can cause abnormal heartbeats (arrhythmia), which can be life-threatening

Blood pressure was also measured and recorded

All measurements were taken at the beginning of the study and every 30 minutes for up to 4 hours after finishing the drinks

Study Findings

In energy drink consumers, the QT intervals for the two drinks were six milliseconds or 7.7 milliseconds higher at 4 hours compared to placebo drinkers

In energy drink consumers, there was a 4-5 mmHg increase in systolic and diastolic blood pressure, which was statistically significant

After consuming the energy drinks, the changes in QT intervals were sustained over the 4-hour study period, rather than short-lasting, which corroborates previous studies

Limitations of the study

The effect of long-term or regular consumption of energy drinks was not assessed

The effect of consumption of energy drinks in combination with alcohol, which is very common, was not assessed

The results obtained were for healthy individuals in the age-group of 18-40 years, which could be different for other populations

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

Energy drinks may increase risk of heart function abnormalities and blood pressure changes - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/energy-drinks-may-increase-risk-of-heart-function-abnormalities-and-blood-pressure-changes?preview=2c57)

The study indicates that drinking 32 ounces (oz) of an energy drink over a short span of time could elevate blood pressure and up the risk of abnormalities in the electrical activity of the heart that directly impact the heart rhythm.The study has been published in the, which is a peer-reviewed, Open Access Journal of the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, Dallas, Texas, USA.The lead author of the study was Professor Sachin A. Shah, PharmD, FAHA, who is the Regional Coordinator and Director of Pharmacy Research and Education at Travis Air Force Base, Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, USA.The co-author of the study was Professor Kate M. O'Dell, PharmD, BCPS, who is the Director of Experiential Programs and Vice Chair of Pharmacy Practice at the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, USA.Two commercially available caffeinated energy drinks or a placebo was used in the study. Both these energy drinks contained 304 and 320 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per 32 fluid ounces (fl. oz). It is known that caffeine levels below 400 mg do not produce any changes in electrocardiograms (ECG).Besides caffeine, other ingredients included taurine (amino acid containing sulfur), glucuronolactone (a component of connective tissues and plant gums), and vitamin B-Complex. The placebo drink was composed of cherry flavored carbonated water and lime juice.says O'Dell.says Shah.Professor Sachin Shah concludes with a word of caution for energy drink consumers having underlying heart conditions or high blood pressure says Shah.The study was funded by the University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, USA.Source: Medindia