Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health – National Nutrition Week

to educate the public about eating right and eating well
to prevent nutritional diseases such as
, which is a risk factor for heart disease
and cancer.
A healthy population and workforce ensures improved
productivity and economic prosperity of the nation and the successful
achievement of governmental goals and targets.
Activities during World Nutrition Week -
Promoting Health Through Diet
- Conducting nutritional awareness
campaigns by health care personnel and volunteers from both
government as well as non-governmental organizations across all towns and
villages
- Reviewing the various ongoing nutritional policies and
introducing new policies and guidelines to ensure a healthy and
disease-free population
- Educating the population about proper
methods of preserving fruits and vegetables, cooking foods in
the right manner to preserve the nutrients
- Framing strict policies and guidelines for the food and
hotel industry to ensure proper standardization and quality of foods sold
or served with heavy fines and penalties for non-conformance
- As individuals, we can also educate the public about
the importance of diet and nutrition by sharing messages and posters on
social media such as Facebook and Twitter
- Doctors and hospitals should display prominent messages
about healthy foods and eating practices in their premises to educate
patients about importance of diet in preventing diseases
- Visual, print media and radio should carry programs and
discussions with experts emphasizing the importance of diet in maintaining
health and preventing disease
- Schools and institutions should educate students about
the dangers of eating fast foods and refined foods so that
healthy dietary practices are inculcated at a young age
Tips on Eating Right and Staying Healthy
The importance of a well-balanced and healthy diet cannot be
reiterated enough, especially in the present day with the proliferation of
fast food
joints, easy availability of unhealthy
foods and advertisements promoting unhealthy foods that create a lasting
impression on young minds.
The following tips will help maintain health through proper
diet. What better way to achieve good health than through a proper diet. After
all "Health is Wealth,"
according to the old adage.
Do's
Dont's
In other words, a healthy diet should include plenty of
fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, cereals and nuts. Avoid sugary foods and beverages
, deep-fried, oily,
salty and spicy fast foods. An unhealthy diet increases risk of lifestyle
diseases and cancer.
Mothers
should be urged to breastfeed their infants
for the first six months
exclusively. Also, include children in cooking activities to educate them about
good and bad foods so that they learn to make healthy choices from an early
age
.
Let's join together this National Nutrition Week
to raise awareness among general public to 'Eat well for a healthy and happy
life.'
Source: Medindia