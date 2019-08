Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health – National Nutrition Week

Activities during World Nutrition Week - Promoting Health Through Diet

Conducting nutritional awareness campaigns by health care personnel and volunteers from both government as well as non-governmental organizations across all towns and villages

Reviewing the various ongoing nutritional policies and introducing new policies and guidelines to ensure a healthy and disease-free population

Educating the population about proper methods of preserving fruits and vegetables, cooking foods in the right manner to preserve the nutrients

Framing strict policies and guidelines for the food and hotel industry to ensure proper standardization and quality of foods sold or served with heavy fines and penalties for non-conformance

As individuals, we can also educate the public about the importance of diet and nutrition by sharing messages and posters on social media such as Facebook and Twitter

Doctors and hospitals should display prominent messages about healthy foods and eating practices in their premises to educate patients about importance of diet in preventing diseases

Visual, print media and radio should carry programs and discussions with experts emphasizing the importance of diet in maintaining health and preventing disease

Schools and institutions should educate students about the dangers of eating fast foods and refined foods so that healthy dietary practices are inculcated at a young age

Tips on Eating Right and Staying Healthy

Do's

Dont's

Never skip breakfast

Avoid smoking

Avoid red meat and fatty foods

Avoid frozen and packaged foods

Avoid foods that are refined and contain chemicals and preservatives

Don't lie down after meals for at least an hour

A healthy population and workforce ensures improved productivity and economic prosperity of the nation and the successful achievement of governmental goals and targets.The importance of a well-balanced and healthy diet cannot be reiterated enough, especially in the present day with the proliferation of fast food joints, easy availability of unhealthy foods and advertisements promoting unhealthy foods that create a lasting impression on young minds.The following tips will help maintain health through proper diet. What better way to achieve good health than through a proper diet. After allaccording to the old adage.In other words, a healthy diet should include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, cereals and nuts. Avoid sugary foods and beverages , deep-fried, oily, salty and spicy fast foods. An unhealthy diet increases risk of lifestyle diseases and cancer. Mothers should be urged to breastfeed their infants for the first six months exclusively. Also, include children in cooking activities to educate them about good and bad foods so that they learn to make healthy choices from an early age Source: Medindia