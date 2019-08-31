Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health – National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is observed worldwide from 1 st - 7 th September to raise awareness and educate the general public about the importance of proper diet and nutrition to maintain overall health and well-being

Unhealthy dietary practices and eating sugary or salty foods, refined and fast foods containing potentially dangerous chemicals and preservatives, and rich in saturated and trans fats increase the risk of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, and heart disease as well as cancer

Eating a healthy balanced diet that contains the right amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals ensures the optimal physical, mental and emotional well-being

Origin of National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is observed worldwide every year from 1- 7September. It aims to create awareness and educate the general public about the importance of proper diet and nutrition to maintain overall health and well-being.The "National Nutrition Week" was established in March 1973 by the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to globally promote the message about the importance of proper diet and nutrition for good health.