Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health – National Nutrition Week

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health – National Nutrition Week

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 31, 2019 at 3:12 PM
Highlights:
  • National Nutrition Week is observed worldwide from 1st - 7th September to raise awareness and educate the general public about the importance of proper diet and nutrition to maintain overall health and well-being
  • Unhealthy dietary practices and eating sugary or salty foods, refined and fast foods containing potentially dangerous chemicals and preservatives, and rich in saturated and trans fats increase the risk of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, and heart disease as well as cancer
  • Eating a healthy balanced diet that contains the right amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals ensures the optimal physical, mental and emotional well-being
National Nutrition Week is observed worldwide every year from 1st - 7th September. It aims to create awareness and educate the general public about the importance of proper diet and nutrition to maintain overall health and well-being.

Origin of National Nutrition Week

The "National Nutrition Week" was established in March 1973 by the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to globally promote the message about the importance of proper diet and nutrition for good health.
Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health – National Nutrition Week

In India, the Nutrition Week campaign was started in 1982 by the government to educate the public about eating right and eating well to prevent nutritional diseases such as malnutrition, especially among the poor people, particularly children as well as obesity, which is a risk factor for heart disease and cancer.

A healthy population and workforce ensures improved productivity and economic prosperity of the nation and the successful achievement of governmental goals and targets.

Activities during World Nutrition Week - Promoting Health Through Diet

  • Conducting nutritional awareness campaigns by health care personnel and volunteers from both government as well as non-governmental organizations across all towns and villages
  • Reviewing the various ongoing nutritional policies and introducing new policies and guidelines to ensure a healthy and disease-free population
  • Educating the population about proper methods of preserving fruits and vegetables, cooking foods in the right manner to preserve the nutrients
  • Framing strict policies and guidelines for the food and hotel industry to ensure proper standardization and quality of foods sold or served with heavy fines and penalties for non-conformance
  • As individuals, we can also educate the public about the importance of diet and nutrition by sharing messages and posters on social media such as Facebook and Twitter
  • Doctors and hospitals should display prominent messages about healthy foods and eating practices in their premises to educate patients about importance of diet in preventing diseases
  • Visual, print media and radio should carry programs and discussions with experts emphasizing the importance of diet in maintaining health and preventing disease
  • Schools and institutions should educate students about the dangers of eating fast foods and refined foods so that healthy dietary practices are inculcated at a young age

Tips on Eating Right and Staying Healthy

The importance of a well-balanced and healthy diet cannot be reiterated enough, especially in the present day with the proliferation of fast food joints, easy availability of unhealthy foods and advertisements promoting unhealthy foods that create a lasting impression on young minds.

The following tips will help maintain health through proper diet. What better way to achieve good health than through a proper diet. After all "Health is Wealth," according to the old adage.

Do's

Dont's

In other words, a healthy diet should include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, cereals and nuts. Avoid sugary foods and beverages, deep-fried, oily, salty and spicy fast foods. An unhealthy diet increases risk of lifestyle diseases and cancer.

Mothers should be urged to breastfeed their infants for the first six months exclusively. Also, include children in cooking activities to educate them about good and bad foods so that they learn to make healthy choices from an early age.

Let's join together this National Nutrition Week to raise awareness among general public to 'Eat well for a healthy and happy life.'

References :
  1. Healthy Eating - (https://www.helpguide.org/articles/healthy-eating/healthy-eating.htm)
  2. Healthy diet - (https://www.who.int/behealthy/healthy-diet)


Source: Medindia

