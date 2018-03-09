medindia
National Nutrition Week
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

National Nutrition Week

Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 3, 2018 at 6:13 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • National Nutrition Week is observed from 1st to the 7th of September every year
  • The main objective of the campaign is to create awareness on the importance of nutrition and encourage people on healthy eating habits
  • This year the theme is 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child Health'
National Nutrition Week is observed annually from 1st to the 7th of September every year. The main aim of the awareness week is to highlight the importance of nutrition and encourage people on healthy eating habits.
National Nutrition Week

Each year the theme for National Nutrition Week is designed to focus on a particular pressing nutritional problem. This year the theme for National Nutrition Week 2018 is 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child Health.'

Main Objectives of the Campaign

  • To analyze the frequency of problems to various diet and nutrition in the communities
  • To monitor the condition of the country for the diet and nutrition
  • To educate parents and children on the importance of nutrition for healthy living
  • To promote healthy eating habits among children especially during the first 1000 days of the child
  • To evaluate the appropriate techniques to prevent and control the nutritional problems such as malnutrition and under-nutrition in children
  • To encourage exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of an infant's life
  • To inculcate additional knowledge to mothers about the introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) feeding
  • To provide supplementary nutrition feeding program for better child health
  • To conduct awareness camps focusing on benefits of child nutrition, mother's first milk (Colostrum) and breastfeeding

Under-nutrition among Children - As a Major Public Health Problem in India

Under-nutrition among children has become a striking public health problem in India. The prevalence of under-weight in Indian children is rapidly increasing every year due to
  • Poor feeding practices during infancy
  • Poverty
  • Mother's ignorance
  • Frequent infections
  • Low socioeconomic status
  • Unhygienic environment
  • Improper food security
  • Inadequate utilization of health care services

Why do we need nutrition interventions during the first 1,000 days of the child?

The right nutrition in the first 1,000 days between a woman's pregnancy and her child's second birthday lays the foundation for a child's ability to grow, learn and thrive.

The growing fetus developing in the womb draws all of the required nutrients from the mother. If the mother lacks vital nutrients, so will her baby, thereby placing the child's future health and development at risk.

Poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child's life can significantly lead to stunted growth, which is mainly associated with impaired learning skills and reduced school and work performance.

The prevalence of wasting (weight is too low for their height) and stunting (too short for their age) in children, under-five child mortality rate, and the proportion of undernourished in the population forces to set-up nutrition education to feed children better.

Undernutrition also puts children under five at a higher risk of dying from common infections and illnesses such as diarrhea, pneumonia, and malaria. Low socioeconomic status may also affect women's health and nutrition and makes it more likely that they will give birth to underweight babies.

On the other hand, current changing dietary patterns are also affecting the nutrition status of children which may increase the risk of noncommunicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease in later life.

Burden of Malnutrition and Under-nutrition in India

  • India is home to nearly 194 million undernourished population in the world
  • Around 190.7 million people go hungry every day in India
  • One in four children are malnourished
  • Approximately 21.0 percent of children under five are underweight
  • Almost 38.4 percent of children under five years of age are stunted
  • Nearly 3,000 children in India die every day from poor diet-related illness
  • About 30 percent of newborn deaths recorded in India
  • Only half of the children under six months of age are exclusively breastfed

Ways to Fight Malnutrition and Under-nutrition

  • Improve nutrition for mothers and young children during the critical 1,000 days from pregnancy to two years of the child
  • Teach mothers about the right nutrition for their babies
  • Breastfeeding within an hour of birth can prevent 20 percent of the newborn deaths
  • Provide breastfeeding during the first six months of an infant's life
  • Timely introduction of complementary foods
  • Offer a healthy and balanced meal to support the child's overall growth and development
  • Provide safe and hygienic growing environment for the child and reduce the risk of frequent infections
The Government of India also provides several schemes such as Poshan Abhiyaan to combat the severity of malnutrition and undernutrition in growing children. Poshan Abhiyaan has undertaken a host of activities across the nation to create awareness on the importance of better nutrition and targets to reduce stunting, undernutrition, anemia and reduce low birth weight (LBW). Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has declared September as National Nutrition Month. So, let us join together and take necessary preventive measures in raising today's children who represent the future pillars of our nation in a healthy way and reduce the burden of undernutrition in India.

References:
  1. Malnutrition - (https://data.unicef.org/topic/nutrition/malnutrition/)
  2. 10 Facts About Food and Nutrition in India - (https://www.wfp.org/stories/10-fact-about-food-and-nutrition-india)
  3. Hunger in India - (https://www.indiafoodbanking.org/hunger)
  4. Swaroop Kumar Sahu, S. Ganesh Kumar, B. Vishnu Bhat, K. C. Premarajan, Sonali Sarkar, Gautam Roy, and Nitin Joseph., "Malnutrition among under-five children in India and strategies for control" Journal of Science, Biology and Medicine (2015) Jan-Jun; 6(1): 18-23. doi: 10.4103/0976-9668.149072


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

National Nutrition Week 2017

National Nutrition Week 2017

The aim of the national nutrition week is to motivate healthy eating practices and avoid the risk of disease, as well as, to stave off malnutrition.

Importance of BreastFeeding

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

World Breastfeeding Week 2017

World Breastfeeding Week 2017

World breastfeeding week is a global vibrant movement celebrated between 1st - 7th August for action to promote, protect and support breastfeeding.

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for our body. Asparagus has numerous health benefits that are important for overall health.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Magical Millets for Your Health Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda Nutrition IQ Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive