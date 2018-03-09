National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is observed from 1st to the 7th of September every year

The main objective of the campaign is to create awareness on the importance of nutrition and encourage people on healthy eating habits

This year the theme is 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child Health' National Nutrition Week is observed annually from 1st to the 7th of September every year. The main aim of the awareness week is to highlight the importance of nutrition and encourage people on healthy eating habits.

National Nutrition Week



Each year the theme for 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child Health.'

Main Objectives of the Campaign To analyze the frequency of problems to various diet and nutrition in the communities

To monitor the condition of the country for the diet and nutrition

To educate parents and children on the importance of nutrition for healthy living

To promote healthy eating habits among children especially during the first 1000 days of the child

To evaluate the appropriate techniques to prevent and control the nutritional problems such as malnutrition and under-nutrition in children

To encourage exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of an infant's life

To inculcate additional knowledge to mothers about the introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) feeding

To provide supplementary nutrition feeding program for better child health

To conduct awareness camps focusing on benefits of child nutrition, mother's first milk (Colostrum) and breastfeeding Under-nutrition among Children - As a Major Public Health Problem in India Under-nutrition among children has become a striking public health problem in India. The prevalence of under-weight in Indian children is rapidly increasing every year due to

Poor feeding practices during infancy

Poverty

Mother's ignorance

Frequent infections

Low socioeconomic status

Unhygienic environment

Improper food security

Inadequate utilization of health care services Why do we need nutrition interventions during the first 1,000 days of the child? The right nutrition in the first 1,000 days between a woman's pregnancy and her child's second birthday lays the foundation for a child's ability to grow, learn and thrive.



‘Poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life may lead to undernutrition which is a significant public health problem in India. Providing exclusive breastfeeding during the infant’s first six months and timely initiation of complementary (solid) feeding practices can make your child healthy.’ The growing fetus developing in the womb draws all of the required nutrients from the mother. If the mother lacks vital nutrients, so will her baby, thereby placing the child's future health and development at risk.



Poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child's life can significantly lead to stunted growth, which is mainly associated with impaired learning skills and reduced school and work performance.



The prevalence of wasting (weight is too low for their height) and stunting (too short for their age) in children, under-five child mortality rate, and the proportion of undernourished in the population forces to set-up nutrition education to feed children better.



Undernutrition also puts children under five at a higher risk of dying from common infections and illnesses such as pneumonia, and malaria. Low socioeconomic status may also affect women's health and nutrition and makes it more likely that they will give birth to underweight babies.



On the other hand, current changing dietary patterns are also affecting the nutrition status of children which may increase the risk of noncommunicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease in later life.

Burden of Malnutrition and Under-nutrition in India India is home to nearly 194 million undernourished population in the world

Around 190.7 million people go hungry every day in India

One in four children are malnourished

Approximately 21.0 percent of children under five are underweight

Almost 38.4 percent of children under five years of age are stunted

Nearly 3,000 children in India die every day from poor diet-related illness

About 30 percent of newborn deaths recorded in India

Only half of the children under six months of age are exclusively breastfed Ways to Fight Malnutrition and Under-nutrition Improve nutrition for mothers and young children during the critical 1,000 days from pregnancy to two years of the child

Teach mothers about the right nutrition for their babies

Breastfeeding within an hour of birth can prevent 20 percent of the newborn deaths

Provide breastfeeding during the first six months of an infant's life

Timely introduction of complementary foods

Offer a healthy and balanced meal to support the child's overall growth and development

Provide safe and hygienic growing environment for the child and reduce the risk of frequent infections The Government of India also provides several schemes such as Poshan Abhiyaan to combat the severity of malnutrition and undernutrition in growing children. Poshan Abhiyaan has undertaken a host of activities across the nation to create awareness on the importance of better nutrition and targets to reduce stunting, undernutrition, anemia and reduce low birth weight (LBW). Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has declared September as National Nutrition Month. So, let us join together and take necessary preventive measures in raising today's children who represent the future pillars of our nation in a healthy way and reduce the burden of undernutrition in India.



References:

Malnutrition - (https://data.unicef.org/topic/nutrition/malnutrition/) 10 Facts About Food and Nutrition in India - (https://www.wfp.org/stories/10-fact-about-food-and-nutrition-india) Hunger in India - (https://www.indiafoodbanking.org/hunger) Swaroop Kumar Sahu, S. Ganesh Kumar, B. Vishnu Bhat, K. C. Premarajan, Sonali Sarkar, Gautam Roy, and Nitin Joseph., "Malnutrition among under-five children in India and strategies for control" Journal of Science, Biology and Medicine (2015) Jan-Jun; 6(1): 18-23. doi: 10.4103/0976-9668.149072



