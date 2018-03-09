Highlights:
National Nutrition Week is observed annually from 1st to the 7th of September every year
- The main objective of the campaign is to create awareness on the importance of
nutrition and encourage people on healthy eating habits
- This year the theme is 'Ensuring
focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child
Health'
.
The main aim of the awareness week is to highlight the importance of
nutrition
and encourage people on healthy eating habits
.
Each year the theme for National Nutrition Week
is designed to focus on a
particular pressing nutritional problem. This year the theme for National
Nutrition Week 2018 is 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing
under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of
the Child: Better Child Health.'
Main
Objectives of the Campaign
- To analyze the frequency of problems to various diet and
nutrition in the communities
- To monitor the condition of the country for the diet and
nutrition
- To educate parents and children on the importance of nutrition
for healthy living
- To promote healthy eating habits among children especially
during the first 1000 days of the child
- To evaluate the appropriate techniques to prevent and control
the nutritional problems such as malnutrition and under-nutrition in
children
- To encourage exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of an infant's life
- To inculcate additional knowledge to mothers about the
introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid)
feeding
- To provide supplementary nutrition feeding program for better
child health
- To
conduct awareness camps focusing on benefits of child nutrition, mother's
first milk (Colostrum) and breastfeeding
Under-nutrition
among Children - As a Major Public Health Problem in India
Under-nutrition among children has become a striking
public health problem in India. The prevalence of under-weight
in Indian children is rapidly increasing every year
due to
- Poor feeding practices during infancy
- Poverty
- Mother's
ignorance
- Frequent
infections
- Low
socioeconomic status
- Unhygienic
environment
- Improper food security
- Inadequate utilization of health care services
Why do we
need nutrition interventions during the first 1,000 days of the child?
The right nutrition in the first 1,000 days between a woman's pregnancy and her child's second birthday
lays
the foundation for a child's ability to grow, learn and
thrive.
‘Poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life may lead to undernutrition which is a significant public health problem in India. Providing exclusive breastfeeding during the infant’s first six months and timely initiation of complementary (solid) feeding practices can make your child healthy.’
The growing fetus developing in the womb draws all of the required
nutrients from the mother. If the mother lacks vital nutrients, so will her
baby, thereby placing the child's future health and development at risk
.
Poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child's life can
significantly lead to stunted growth
, which is mainly associated with
impaired learning skills
and reduced school
and work performance
.
The prevalence of wasting
(weight is too low for their
height) and stunting
(too short for their age) in children, under-five child mortality rate, and the proportion of undernourished in the
population forces to set-up nutrition education to feed children better.
Undernutrition also puts children under five at a higher risk of dying from common infections
and illnesses such as diarrhea
, pneumonia
,
and malaria
. Low socioeconomic status
may
also affect women's health and nutrition and makes it more likely that they
will give birth to underweight babies.
On the other
hand, current changing dietary patterns
are also
affecting the nutrition status of children which may increase the risk of
noncommunicable diseases
such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and
coronary heart disease in later life.
Burden of
Malnutrition and Under-nutrition in India
- India is home to nearly 194 million undernourished population
in the world
- Around 190.7 million people go hungry
every day in India
- One in four children are malnourished
- Approximately
21.0 percent of children under five are underweight
- Almost 38.4 percent of children under five years of age are stunted
- Nearly 3,000 children in India die every day from poor
diet-related illness
- About 30 percent of newborn deaths recorded in India
- Only half of the children under six months of age are
exclusively breastfed
Ways to Fight
Malnutrition and Under-nutrition
- Improve nutrition for mothers and young children during the
critical 1,000 days from pregnancy to two years of
the child
- Teach mothers about the right nutrition for their babies
- Breastfeeding within an hour of birth can prevent 20 percent of
the newborn deaths
- Provide breastfeeding during the
first six months of an infant's life
- Timely
introduction of complementary foods
- Offer
a healthy and balanced meal to support the child's overall growth and development
- Provide
safe and hygienic growing environment for the child and reduce the risk of
frequent infections
The Government
of India also provides several schemes such as Poshan Abhiyaan
to combat
the severity of malnutrition and undernutrition in growing children. Poshan
Abhiyaan has undertaken a host of activities across the nation to create
awareness on the importance of better nutrition
and targets to reduce
stunting, undernutrition, anemia and reduce low birth weight (LBW). Prime
Minister of India Narendra Modi has declared September as National Nutrition
Month.
So, let us join together and take necessary preventive measures in
raising today's children who represent the future pillars of our nation in a
healthy way
and reduce the burden of undernutrition in India.
Source-Medindia