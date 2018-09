National Nutrition Week

Main Objectives of the Campaign

To analyze the frequency of problems to various diet and nutrition in the communities

To monitor the condition of the country for the diet and nutrition

To educate parents and children on the importance of nutrition for healthy living

To promote healthy eating habits among children especially during the first 1000 days of the child

To evaluate the appropriate techniques to prevent and control the nutritional problems such as malnutrition and under-nutrition in children

To encourage exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of an infant's life

To inculcate additional knowledge to mothers about the introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) feeding

To provide supplementary nutrition feeding program for better child health

To conduct awareness camps focusing on benefits of child nutrition, mother's first milk (Colostrum) and breastfeeding

Under-nutrition among Children - As a Major Public Health Problem in India

Poor feeding practices during infancy

Poverty

Mother's ignorance

Frequent infections

Low socioeconomic status

Unhygienic environment

Improper food security

Inadequate utilization of health care services

Why do we need nutrition interventions during the first 1,000 days of the child?

‘Poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life may lead to undernutrition which is a significant public health problem in India. Providing exclusive breastfeeding during the infant’s first six months and timely initiation of complementary (solid) feeding practices can make your child healthy.’

Burden of Malnutrition and Under-nutrition in India

India is home to nearly 194 million undernourished population in the world

Around 190.7 million people go hungry every day in India

One in four children are malnourished

Approximately 21.0 percent of children under five are underweight

Almost 38.4 percent of children under five years of age are stunted

Nearly 3,000 children in India die every day from poor diet-related illness

About 30 percent of newborn deaths recorded in India

Only half of the children under six months of age are exclusively breastfed

Ways to Fight Malnutrition and Under-nutrition

Improve nutrition for mothers and young children during the critical 1,000 days from pregnancy to two years of the child

Teach mothers about the right nutrition for their babies

Breastfeeding within an hour of birth can prevent 20 percent of the newborn deaths

Provide breastfeeding during the first six months of an infant's life

Timely introduction of complementary foods

Offer a healthy and balanced meal to support the child's overall growth and development

Provide safe and hygienic growing environment for the child and reduce the risk of frequent infections

