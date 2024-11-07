Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Swethapriya Sampath. (2024, November 07). Saree Cancer: How Tight Petticoats Lead to Squamous Cell Carcinoma . Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 07, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/saree-cancer-how-tight-petticoats-lead-to-squamous-cell-carcinoma-217878-1.htm.

MLA Swethapriya Sampath. "Saree Cancer: How Tight Petticoats Lead to Squamous Cell Carcinoma". Medindia. Nov 07, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/saree-cancer-how-tight-petticoats-lead-to-squamous-cell-carcinoma-217878-1.htm>.

Chicago Swethapriya Sampath. "Saree Cancer: How Tight Petticoats Lead to Squamous Cell Carcinoma". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/saree-cancer-how-tight-petticoats-lead-to-squamous-cell-carcinoma-217878-1.htm. (accessed Nov 07, 2024).

Harvard Swethapriya Sampath. 2024. Saree Cancer: How Tight Petticoats Lead to Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Medindia, viewed Nov 07, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/saree-cancer-how-tight-petticoats-lead-to-squamous-cell-carcinoma-217878-1.htm.