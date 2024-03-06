Early Type 2 Diabetes in Men: Link Between Low Birthweight and Adult Obesity

Low birthweight and overweight during childhood and young adulthood and the risk of type 2 diabetes in men: a population-based cohort study

‘Did you know? Low birthweight and overweight in young adulthood have 10 fold higher risk of developing early type 2 diabetes risk in men. #lowbirthweight #obesity #diabetesrisk #menshealth #medindia’

Did You Know?

The global prevalence of low birth weight is estimated to be 15% to 20% of all births representing over 20 million births in a year.

Advertisement

Read More to Know About ‘Obesity Linked to Increased Type 2 Diabetes Risk’

Public Health Implications

Advertisement

early-onset diabetes