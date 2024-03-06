Early Type 2 Diabetes in Men: Link Between Low Birthweight and Adult Obesity

- Men born with low birthweight who are overweight in young adulthood face a tenfold higher risk of early type 2 diabetes
- Preventing weight gain in young adulthood for low birthweight men could cut early diabetes risk by 21%
- Public health efforts should target preventing weight gain in young adulthood for men born with low birthweight
Low birthweight and overweight during childhood and young adulthood and the risk of type 2 diabetes in men: a population-based cohort study
Low Birthweight and Being Overweight in Adulthood can lead to Type 2 DiabetesThe study, involving over 34,000 Swedish men, offers compelling insights into the correlation between birthweight, weight status in young adulthood, and the subsequent risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Notably, men born with low birthweight (<2.5 kg) faced a staggering tenfold increase in the risk of early-onset type 2 diabetes if they were overweight at the age of 20 (
The research, part of the BMI Epidemiology Study (BEST) Gothenburg, meticulously analyzed data from participants born between 1945 and 1961, drawing information from school health records at the age of 8 and military medical examinations at age 20.
The findings reveal that low birthweight and overweight in young adulthood have an additive effect on the risk of type 2 diabetes. For instance, a combination of below-average birthweight and later overweight at age 20 was linked with a tenfold greater risk of developing early type 2 diabetes.
Did You Know?
The global prevalence of low birth weight is estimated to be 15% to 20% of all births representing over 20 million births in a year.
Importantly, the study suggests that preventing excess weight gain during young adulthood in individuals born with low birthweight could substantially reduce the absolute risk of early type 2 diabetes by 21%.
Lead author Dr. Jimmy Celind emphasizes the critical role of low birthweight and overweight in young adulthood as the primary developmental determinants, with childhood overweight playing a lesser role in the context of adult-onset diabetes.
Public Health ImplicationsCo-author Dr. Jenny Kindblom underscores the metabolic consequences of fetal growth restriction, combined with a detrimental BMI trajectory during puberty, resulting in an additive excess risk for later type 2 diabetes.
In conclusion, the study unveils the intricate interplay between early life factors and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in men. By highlighting the joint impact of low birthweight and young adult overweight, the research underscores the need for targeted interventions to reduce the risk of early-onset diabetes, offering valuable insights for public health initiatives and individual health management.
Source-Medindia