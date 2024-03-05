Youth Bariatric Surgeries Surge 10-15%: Urgent Need for Action

- Youth obesity rates are surging, leading to an increase in bariatric surgeries among young adults, reflecting a growing health crisis
Recent advancements in bariatric/metabolic surgery
The Alarming Rise of Bariatric Surgery Among Young Adults: A Call to ActionAs the world observed World Obesity Day on March 4, the theme 'Let's talk about obesity' serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address this global epidemic. Dr. Manish Khaitan, director of bariatric surgeries at KD Hospital, highlights the prevalence of obesity among 18 to 25-year-olds, accounting for about 20% of overall surgeries. He emphasizes that while some cases are attributed to metabolic disorders, lifestyle remains the primary culprit for the majority of obesity cases.
Recent studies, such as one published in the Lancet journal, underscore the alarming escalation of obesity rates over the years. Figures show a drastic increase from 1.2% to 9.8% for women and from 0.5% to 5.4% for men between 1990 and 2022. Dr. Mohit Bhandari, a bariatric surgeon at Sterling Hospital, warns that teenage and adolescent obesity is also on the rise, posing serious implications for their future health as they transition into adulthood.
Bariatric Surgery: A Treatment for Obesity Linked ComorbiditiesDr. Anish Nagpal, a bariatric surgeon with Shalby Hospital, emphasizes that the need for surgery arises when obesity leads to comorbidities and conditions such as sleep apoea and joint pain. While bariatric surgery can be life-saving for many individuals struggling with severe obesity, it's crucial to address the root causes of the obesity epidemic through education, access to healthy food options, and promoting physical activity from a young age.
As we reflect on World Obesity Day and its theme, it's imperative that we move beyond conversation and into action. Governments, healthcare providers, communities, and individuals must work together to combat the obesity crisis, starting with prevention and early intervention strategies. By fostering a culture of health and wellness, we can empower individuals to lead happier, healthier lives free from the burdens of obesity and its associated health risks. It's time to turn the tide on obesity and pave the way for a healthier future for generations to come.
