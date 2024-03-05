Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 05). Youth Bariatric Surgeries Surge 10-15%: Urgent Need for Action . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 05, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/youth-bariatric-surgeries-surge-10-15-urgent-need-for-action-215145-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Youth Bariatric Surgeries Surge 10-15%: Urgent Need for Action". Medindia. Mar 05, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/youth-bariatric-surgeries-surge-10-15-urgent-need-for-action-215145-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Youth Bariatric Surgeries Surge 10-15%: Urgent Need for Action". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/youth-bariatric-surgeries-surge-10-15-urgent-need-for-action-215145-1.htm. (accessed Mar 05, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Youth Bariatric Surgeries Surge 10-15%: Urgent Need for Action. Medindia, viewed Mar 05, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/youth-bariatric-surgeries-surge-10-15-urgent-need-for-action-215145-1.htm.