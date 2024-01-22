Early Stress Tied to Adult Hypertension, Obesity and Diabetes

Highlights: Childhood stress is linked to poor cardiometabolic health in adulthood including obesity, hypertension, and diabetes

Perceived stress in youth damages vascular health, increased fat deposition, and high chance of obesity

Stress management early in life may help prevent cardiometabolic diseases in later life

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Childhood stress linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes in adults



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Childhood stress can increase the risk for hypertension, obesity, and diabetes in adulthood. #earlystress #adulthealthrisk #obesity #highBP #diabetes #medindia’

Advertisement

Stress Across Time: The Long-Term Impact on Cardiometabolic Health in Young Adults

Did You Know?

In 2023, the American Heart Association noted the strong connections among cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, and suggested redefining cardiovascular risk, prevention, and management.

Advertisement

Stress in Youth Can Trigger Cardiometabolic Risks in Adulthood

Long-term Impact of Stress:

Associations with Cardiometabolic Measures:

Unexpected Consistency in Patterns:

Read More to Know About “Childhood Psychological Stress Increases Heart Disease Risk”

Advertisement

Recommendation for Stress Management

Public Health Implications

Childhood stress linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes in adults - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/childhood-stress-linked-to-higher-risk-of-high-blood-pressure-obesity-diabetes-in-adults)