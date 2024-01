Early Stress Tied to Adult Hypertension, Obesity and Diabetes

Highlights: Childhood stress is linked to poor cardiometabolic health in adulthood including obesity, hypertension, and diabetes

Perceived stress in youth damages vascular health, increased fat deposition, and high chance of obesity

Stress management early in life may help prevent cardiometabolic diseases in later life

Childhood stress linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes in adults



Stress Across Time: The Long-Term Impact on Cardiometabolic Health in Young Adults

Did You Know?

In 2023, the American Heart Association noted the strong connections among cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, and suggested redefining cardiovascular risk, prevention, and management.

Stress in Youth Can Trigger Cardiometabolic Risks in Adulthood

Long-term Impact of Stress:

Associations with Cardiometabolic Measures:

Unexpected Consistency in Patterns:

Recommendation for Stress Management

Public Health Implications

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, understanding the intricate relationship between mental well-being and physical health has become a paramount concern. A recent study published in thesheds light on the enduring consequences of perceived stress in childhood, and its significant rippling effects with cardiometabolic risk factors in adulthood ().Cardiometabolic diseases, encompassing conditions such asIt's critical to comprehend how perceived stress affects development to prevent, mitigate, or control increased cardiometabolic risk factors in young adults.“Our findings suggest that perceived stress patterns over time have a far-reaching effect on various cardiometabolic measures including fat distribution, vascular health, and obesity,” Guo said. “This could highlight the importance of stress management as early as in adolescence as a health-protective behavior.”The research, based on data from the Southern California Children's Health Study, followed participants from childhood through adolescence and into young adulthood. Stress levels were assessed at each stage using the 4-item Perceived Stress Scale, categorizing participants into groups based on their stress levels over time: consistently high, decreasing, increasing, or consistently low.The key findings of the study include:Individuals who reported consistently high levels of perceived stress from adolescence to adulthood were at a greater risk for cardiometabolic diseases in young adulthood.Higher stress levels were consistently associated with worse vascular health,These factors contribute to the overall risk of cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes The study found consistent patterns across various risk factors, indicating that perceived stress levels can have a broad and lasting impact on multiple cardiometabolic measures.The study suggests the importance of stress management, starting as early as adolescence, as a health-protective behavior. Identifying individuals with higher stress levels during clinic visitscould enable healthcare professionals to intervene and provide early treatment.Considering the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases and their impact on mortality, the study underscores the need for a proactive approach to stress management in public health initiatives.In summary, mental and physical health are interconnected, emphasizing the role of stress management in childhood to prevent and manage cardiometabolic risk factors during adulthood.Source-Medindia