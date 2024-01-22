About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Early Stress Tied to Adult Hypertension, Obesity and Diabetes

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 22 2024 12:37 PM

Highlights:
  • Childhood stress is linked to poor cardiometabolic health in adulthood including obesity, hypertension, and diabetes
  • Perceived stress in youth damages vascular health, increased fat deposition, and high chance of obesity
  • Stress management early in life may help prevent cardiometabolic diseases in later life
In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, understanding the intricate relationship between mental well-being and physical health has become a paramount concern. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association sheds light on the enduring consequences of perceived stress in childhood, and its significant rippling effects with cardiometabolic risk factors in adulthood (1 Trusted Source
Childhood stress linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes in adults

Go to source).

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
Advertisement

Stress Across Time: The Long-Term Impact on Cardiometabolic Health in Young Adults

Cardiometabolic diseases, encompassing conditions such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, collectively contribute to a substantial burden of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.
It's critical to comprehend how perceived stress affects development to prevent, mitigate, or control increased cardiometabolic risk factors in young adults.

“Our findings suggest that perceived stress patterns over time have a far-reaching effect on various cardiometabolic measures including fat distribution, vascular health, and obesity,” Guo said. “This could highlight the importance of stress management as early as in adolescence as a health-protective behavior.”

Did You Know?


In 2023, the American Heart Association noted the strong connections among cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, and suggested redefining cardiovascular risk, prevention, and management.


Advertisement
Quiz on Diabetes
Quiz on Diabetes
Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

Stress in Youth Can Trigger Cardiometabolic Risks in Adulthood

The research, based on data from the Southern California Children's Health Study, followed participants from childhood through adolescence and into young adulthood. Stress levels were assessed at each stage using the 4-item Perceived Stress Scale, categorizing participants into groups based on their stress levels over time: consistently high, decreasing, increasing, or consistently low.

The key findings of the study include:

Long-term Impact of Stress:


Individuals who reported consistently high levels of perceived stress from adolescence to adulthood were at a greater risk for cardiometabolic diseases in young adulthood.

Associations with Cardiometabolic Measures:


Higher stress levels were consistently associated with worse vascular health, higher total body fat, increased fat around the abdomen, and a higher risk of obesity. These factors contribute to the overall risk of cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes.

Unexpected Consistency in Patterns:


The study found consistent patterns across various risk factors, indicating that perceived stress levels can have a broad and lasting impact on multiple cardiometabolic measures.

Read More to Know About “Childhood Psychological Stress Increases Heart Disease Risk”

Advertisement
Quiz on Obesity
Quiz on Obesity
“We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are”. - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling ‘the bulge’. With childhood obesity on the rise ...

Recommendation for Stress Management

The study suggests the importance of stress management, starting as early as adolescence, as a health-protective behavior. Identifying individuals with higher stress levels during clinic visits using tools like the Perceived Stress Scale could enable healthcare professionals to intervene and provide early treatment.

Quiz on Hypertension
Quiz on Hypertension
It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this ‘silent killer’ by participating in the ...

Public Health Implications

Considering the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases and their impact on mortality, the study underscores the need for a proactive approach to stress management in public health initiatives.

In summary, mental and physical health are interconnected, emphasizing the role of stress management in childhood to prevent and manage cardiometabolic risk factors during adulthood.

Reference:
  1. Childhood stress linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes in adults - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/childhood-stress-linked-to-higher-risk-of-high-blood-pressure-obesity-diabetes-in-adults)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement