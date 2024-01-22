Early Stress Tied to Adult Hypertension, Obesity and Diabetes

- Childhood stress is linked to poor cardiometabolic health in adulthood including obesity, hypertension, and diabetes
- Perceived stress in youth damages vascular health, increased fat deposition, and high chance of obesity
- Stress management early in life may help prevent cardiometabolic diseases in later life
Childhood stress linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes in adults
Go to source).
Stress Across Time: The Long-Term Impact on Cardiometabolic Health in Young AdultsCardiometabolic diseases, encompassing conditions such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, collectively contribute to a substantial burden of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. It's critical to comprehend how perceived stress affects development to prevent, mitigate, or control increased cardiometabolic risk factors in young adults.
“Our findings suggest that perceived stress patterns over time have a far-reaching effect on various cardiometabolic measures including fat distribution, vascular health, and obesity,” Guo said. “This could highlight the importance of stress management as early as in adolescence as a health-protective behavior.”
Did You Know?
In 2023, the American Heart Association noted the strong connections among cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, and suggested redefining cardiovascular risk, prevention, and management.
Stress in Youth Can Trigger Cardiometabolic Risks in AdulthoodThe research, based on data from the Southern California Children's Health Study, followed participants from childhood through adolescence and into young adulthood. Stress levels were assessed at each stage using the 4-item Perceived Stress Scale, categorizing participants into groups based on their stress levels over time: consistently high, decreasing, increasing, or consistently low.
The key findings of the study include:
Long-term Impact of Stress:
Individuals who reported consistently high levels of perceived stress from adolescence to adulthood were at a greater risk for cardiometabolic diseases in young adulthood.
Associations with Cardiometabolic Measures:
Higher stress levels were consistently associated with worse vascular health, higher total body fat, increased fat around the abdomen, and a higher risk of obesity. These factors contribute to the overall risk of cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes.
Unexpected Consistency in Patterns:
The study found consistent patterns across various risk factors, indicating that perceived stress levels can have a broad and lasting impact on multiple cardiometabolic measures.
Read More to Know About “Childhood Psychological Stress Increases Heart Disease Risk”
Recommendation for Stress ManagementThe study suggests the importance of stress management, starting as early as adolescence, as a health-protective behavior. Identifying individuals with higher stress levels during clinic visits using tools like the Perceived Stress Scale could enable healthcare professionals to intervene and provide early treatment.
Public Health ImplicationsConsidering the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases and their impact on mortality, the study underscores the need for a proactive approach to stress management in public health initiatives.
In summary, mental and physical health are interconnected, emphasizing the role of stress management in childhood to prevent and manage cardiometabolic risk factors during adulthood.
Reference:
- Childhood stress linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes in adults - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/childhood-stress-linked-to-higher-risk-of-high-blood-pressure-obesity-diabetes-in-adults)
Source-Medindia