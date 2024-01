How OCD is Linked to Soaring Death Rates?

Highlights: Obsessive-compulsive disorder(OCD) is linked to a heightened risk of mortality

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, commonly known as OCD, is a psychiatric condition that affects individuals across the globe. As OCD is characterized by persistent, intrusive thoughts and the subsequent need for repetitive behaviors to alleviate anxiety, the compulsion to complete tasks can become a compounding factor.The seemingly innocuous behavioral compulsions that individuals with OCD engage in to complete tasks may, over time, carry a more significant risk of adverse outcomes, including an increased risk of death. A recent study, published in the, has identified a connection between obsessive-compulsive disorder and an elevated risk of mortality ().Psychiatric disorders encompass a diverse range of mental health conditions affecting thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, for example, depression , anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).presenting symptoms such as persistent sadness, excessive worry, hallucinations, mood swings, and impaired cognitive function.Psychiatric disorders significantly impact an individual's daily life, relationships, and overall well-being. Treatment approaches involve psychotherapy, medications, and lifestyle interventions, underscoring the importance of a holistic approach to mental health care.OCD is a chronic psychiatric disorder affecting approximately two percent of the population. It is characterized by intrusive thoughts, urges, or images triggering high levels of anxiety (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors or rituals aimed at neutralizing these distressing feelings (compulsions). OCD is associated with academic underachievement, poor work prospects, alcohol and substance use disorders, and an increased risk of death.Compulsions often manifest as repetitive actions like washing, checking, or counting. Individuals with OCD may struggle to control these thoughts and behaviors, leading to distress and impaired daily functioning, with anxiety intensifying when compulsions are resisted.According to the recent study, individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder may face a higher risk of death from both natural and unnatural causes compared to those without the condition.The study utilized data from various Swedish population registers, identifying 61,378 people with OCD and matching them (1:10) with 613,780 individuals without OCD based on sex, birth year, and county of residence. Additionally, a sibling group of 34,085 people with OCD and 47,874 without OCD was included.The study revealed that individuals with OCD had a higher overall death rate compared to matched individuals without OCD (8.1 versus 5.1 per 1,000 person-years, respectively). The excess risk of death was notable for both natural (31% increased risk) and, particularly, unnatural causes of death (a threefold increased risk).Among natural causes of death, individuals with OCD faced increased risks related to:Unnatural causes of death showed a heightened risk, withIn conclusion, individuals with OCD, grappling with persistent, intrusive thoughts and engaging in repetitive behaviors, face higher overall death rates. The broader impact of OCD-related behaviors on mortality highlights the development of comprehensive approaches and effective interventions to improve the mental well-being and longevity of those affected by this challenging disorder.Source-Medindia