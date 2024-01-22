How OCD is Linked to Soaring Death Rates?

Highlights: Obsessive-compulsive disorder(OCD) is linked to a heightened risk of mortality

Causes of OCD-led death include natural triggers– metabolic, digestive, nervous, and respiratory diseases; unnatural triggers– suicide and accident

Effective therapies that enhance OCD sufferer’s mental health can reduce their mortality rate

All cause and cause specific mortality in obsessive-compulsive disorder: nationwide matched cohort and sibling cohort study



Did You Know?

1 in 40 Americans suffer from OCD, with women afflicted more frequently than men by almost three times.

All About Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

OCD's Fatal Impact: Study Reveals Higher Mortality Risk

Respiratory system diseases (73%)

Mental and behavioral disorders (58%)

Diseases of the genitourinary system (55%)

Endocrine, nutritional, and metabolic diseases (47%)

Diseases of the circulatory system (33%)

Nervous system (21%)

Digestive system (20%)

