About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Do ADHD and Autism Share Same Genes
Advertisement

Do ADHD and Autism Share Same Genes

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Autism and ADHD are more likely to share some common genetic burden
  • Seven similar genetic variants of autism and ADHD are identified
  • Identifying both shared genetic risk variants and genetic variants that differentiate the two developmental disorders can lead to better diagnosis and treatment

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are more likely share certain genes and genetic variants, reports a new study.

There is a large degree of overlap between the genetic causes of autism and ADHD. Now, researchers from Aarhus University have found gene variants, which increase the risk of developing only one of the diagnoses and not the other.

Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
Advertisement


In the group of neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD and autism have a number of things in common: They are two of the most common child psychiatric diagnoses, both diagnoses are highly heritable, and although they differ from each other with regard to the core symptoms, autism and ADHD have a significant overlap in their underlying genetic causes.

Researchers have now identified seven genetic variants that are common to both autism and ADHD, as well as five gene variants that are specific to only one of the two diagnoses.
New Memory Flash Method can Improve Visual Perception in People With Autism
New Memory Flash Method can Improve Visual Perception in People With Autism
Good news to all autistics: Memory flash method can ultimately improve visual perception in people with autism.
Advertisement

"We have succeeded in identifying both shared genetic risk variants and genetic variants that differentiate the two developmental disorders," says Professor Anders Børglum of the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University and iPSYCH, Denmark's largest research project within psychiatry, which is behind the study.

"That means that we are beginning to understand both the biological processes that are behind the development of both diagnoses, and - as something completely new - also the processes that push the developmental disorder specifically in the direction of either autism or ADHD."

Role of Genes in ADHD and Autism

The genetic variants affect nerve cells in the brain and the way the brain develops and communicates. It is also remarkable that some of the genetic variants identified also have an impact on people's cognitive functions in general in the population.

Specifically, the researchers can for example see that some of the genetic variants that only increase the risk of autism also increase the cognitive functions of individuals, while the complementary variants, which only increase the risk of ADHD, generally reduce the cognitive functions of individuals.

Similarly, the researchers have identified a gene variant that increases the risk of autism and, at the same time, reduces the volume of a specific brain area in people in the general population, while the complementary variant increases the risk of ADHD and increases the volume of this brain area.

It may seem obvious, but the study is the first in the world to show that people with both ADHD and autism are double-burdened with a genetic risk of receiving both diagnoses, whereas people who only have one of the diagnoses for the most part only bear the genetic risk variants for this one condition.

Importance of ADHD and Autism Diagnosis

"This means, for example, that people with both diagnoses have both an equally large load of ADHD genetic factors as people who only have ADHD, and at the same time the same large load of autism genetic factors as people who only have autism. So it makes very good biological sense that some people have both diagnoses," says Anders Børglum.

The researchers analyze large datasets of genetic profiles in order to learn more about diseases and developmental disorders. This can make it possible to create more precise diagnoses and earlier interventions, and ensure that the individual patient receives the right treatment.

"The autism diagnosis is typically made before an ADHD diagnosis. So if, for example, the person is also hyperactive and finds it difficult to concentrate, this may well be slightly drowned out by the autism symptoms, and we may not see the ADHD challenges," explains Anders Børglum.

"But if we have a genetic study of a person with an autism diagnosis, and we see a major genetic load of ADHD genetics, then it may be that we should monitor that person a bit more closely. In this way, we can in the future become quicker to spot the development and give the family good tools to handle this diagnosis, too. "

A few years ago - due to an official diagnosis hierarchy - it was not in principle possible to diagnose ADHD in a person who had autism, he says.

"But now we have shown that people with both diagnoses are in fact double burdened with the genetic risk of both developmental disorders. There is thus a clear biological difference between whether you have both diagnoses, or just one. The study is therefore a strong biological argument for the revised diagnostic guidelines, e.g. in the American Diagnosis and Classification system for Mental Disorders (DSM-5), where it is now possible for the same person to receive both diagnoses," says Anders Børglum.

"This is the first step. Here and now, the study is relevant because it helps to create a better understanding of the causes of the two developmental disorders, and in the long term, this can form the basis for better diagnostics and treatment."

Reference :
  1. Identification of shared and differentiating genetic architecture for autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and case subgroups - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-022-01171-3)


Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.

Citations   close

Advertisement

Simple Eye Test Helps Detect Autism in Children
Simple Eye Test Helps Detect Autism in Children
Autism in children can be easily detected using a simple eye test. Pupillary light reflex could be the best way to screen autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in young children.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2022 -
World Mental Health Day 2022 - "Making Mental Health Global Priority"
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
Know More About Mitochondria
Know More About Mitochondria
View all
Recommended Reading
Acquired Epileptiform AphasiaAcquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity DisorderDiet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Dyscalculia / Learning DisabilitiesDyscalculia / Learning Disabilities
DyslexiaDyslexia
Rett SyndromeRett Syndrome
Weaver SyndromeWeaver Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dyslexia Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Autism Bullying at School - Tips For Schools ADHD Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities Rett Syndrome Weaver Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Pressure Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Daily Calorie Requirements Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug Interaction Checker Vent Forte (Theophylline) Accident and Trauma Care
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Do ADHD and Autism Share Same Genes Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests