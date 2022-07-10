Sore Throat Becomes the Most Common COVID-19 Symptom

The arrival of winter has led to an increase in COVID cases in the UK and other European nations. It suggests that there will be a new wave of infection in the upcoming days. COVID-19 cases have increased by 14% in the past week, according to National Statistics officials, but the precise cause of the increase is yet unknown.



Professor Tim Spector, the co-founder of the COVID ZOE app, commented, "Many people are still using the government guidelines about symptoms which are wrong."



Most Common Symptoms of COVID-19

Although initially, the most prevalent and obvious symptoms of COVID-19 were fever and loss of taste and smell, they have altered substantially in recent years. "At the moment, COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat. Fever and loss of smell are rare now - so many old people may not think they've got COVID. They'd say it's a cold and not be tested."