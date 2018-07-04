‘Creativity’ Is The New Cure for Depression

‘Human beings have the power to convert negativity into positivity. Creativity can help fight the negative thoughts and emotions and improves physical, mental and emotional health.’

Too much stress or anxiety can cause negative thoughts and emotions, which often leads to depression. However, the best way to fight it is to express in different ways, as it is said that creativity is an antidote to stress, depression, and anxiety. Therefore, creating something out of your feelings or mood can be rejuvenating.Sagar K. Datta, Author, Sanaz, said, "In order to be the practitioners of positivity, serenity, optimism, and goodness to fight any negative feeling amongst us or to have it remove and to combat depression particularly, it is essential that we preach, we serve ourselves and pursue a positive or any possible creative activity which allows our heart, mind, and soul to vent out everything that is between us".He added, "It is vital for us as human beings to have a power within us to convert negativity into positivity. With this even if at the end of the day, any negative comes to you it will be an opportunity and a challenge to take out something positive out of it. If you can be creative about it and challenge your mind, heart, and senses and be positive in the spirit of something that is dark to you, it can still bring out the light. It will be the reflection of your confidence, virtue, and strength".Sagar K. Datta said that he fights depression by making a beautiful phrase, verse or a Shayari. He finds peace of solace in Shayari. Shayari refers to expressing poetically, which is a musical form of Urdu poetry that allows a person to express his or her deep feelings through words.On this World Health Day 2018, let's get creative to maintain mental health, as it is the perfect antidote to live in this hectic world. The person doesn't have to be an artist to create a masterpiece, and there is no need to show the work to anyone, and it can be kept to oneself.It is never too late to get started. Individuals can pick up an old hobby or find a new one. Start with these creative hobbies to improve your physical, mental and emotional health.Here are some tips for you to try out:Keep a journal or a diary. Writing down your daily activities, thoughts (positive or negative), secrets, fears, worries can help ease your mind. Also, writing down at least five things that you are grateful for can help you think more positively and reminds us that things are never that bad.It is fun to play with modeling clay. There is no age bar, and no one is stopping you from doing it. You can become a careless, happy kid again. You can make square apples or circular bananas or unusual animals, or anything else that you like. But, mold it the way you want it to be.Every time art is created, it's like taking a picture in time. You can paint what you like, let your thoughts shape the painting and chose colors depending on your mood, as it will reveal the world you want to live in.Staying connected is the hardest things to do when you feel depressed. However, it is one of the most rewarding activities. You will have to force yourself to be with your family and friends. Intentionally isolating yourself may sound like a good idea, but push yourself and join with your family and friends, as it can have a huge positive effect on your mood. Build relationships as it will help you build yourself again.Plan a vacation, as it helps you refresh and works as a "restart" button. Travel alone or with friends, as it is a wonderful way of learning how other people live, cope, enjoy their life. You never know, you might be inspired and eager to enjoy your life to the fullest.Holding a grudge would only make you feel the anger and not the other person. Do not let others empower you. They may have caused you grief, but do not allow it to continue, as it only affects you and not them. They are not worthy of your time, so find a way to forgive. Forgiving helps you lighten the emotional load, and will improve your mood and lets you overcome negativity.Depression can make you want to hide away from the world and disappear. It's okay to take some time out, but give yourself a time limit and then do something productive to improve your mood. Depression can be well managed, and there can be a wonderful life beyond depression. Hang in there and keep the faith.by dealing with everything that happens in your life. Use art in various ways like painting, photography, poetry, designing and build a career on your passion.At last, do not miss your doctor's appointment. It is always necessary to consult a professional and follow the guidelines.Source: Medindia