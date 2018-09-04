medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Weekly Nutrition Classes Help Improve Type 2 Diabetes

by Hannah Joy on  April 9, 2018 at 7:44 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Weekly nutrition education programs can help improve outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes
  • A simple, inexpensive dietary intervention program helps in the management of diabetes
  • Education program helps improve body weight, blood sugars, and cholesterol levels of diabetic patients
Medical prescription alone is not enough in the management of diabetes. However, making changes in the diet and nutrition education programs can make a great deal of difference to people with diabetes, reveals a new study.
Weekly Nutrition Classes Help Improve Type 2 Diabetes
Weekly Nutrition Classes Help Improve Type 2 Diabetes

A research team from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine have set up a study in a private endocrinology office in Washington, D.C published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Free Nutrition Classes

After working hours, the research team gathers in the waiting room and arranges the chairs in a circle to conduct free nutrition classes for patients with diabetes.

Even though the blood sugar levels were under control in patients with diabetes, these classes helped them improve their body weight, blood sugars, and cholesterol levels.

Two different diets were found to be effective during the 20-week study. The diet consisted of a low-fat, vegan diet and a portion-controlled eating pattern. Participants in both the groups consumed less meat, fat, and cholesterol.

These results reveal that a simple, inexpensive dietary intervention program can help improve diabetes management.

"Doctors can turn their waiting rooms into classrooms. It's simple and very effective. Patients learn about healthy food changes, and can share tips, swap recipe ideas, and work through challenges together," said the study's author Neal Barnard, M.D.

Dietary Interventions are Effective

A participant from this study said that being in a class with others who have the same goals had helped him to be on track.

Previous studies have also revealed that dietary interventions are effective in the management of diabetes, as they simultaneously improve several other health markers.

Plant-based diets contain whole grains, fruits, vegetables, tofu, and hummus, which are free of animal fat and cholesterol. These diets treat the cause of type 2 diabetes by reducing body fat and improves insulin sensitivity.

Plant-based diets aid in weight loss, glycemic control, lipid control, and blood pressure.

"Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against diabetes," adds Dr. Barnard. This study shows that even clinicians who are hard pressed for time can give group instruction to their patients.

Currently, over 100 million Americans are living with prediabetes or diabetes, a leading contributor to cardiovascular disease, blindness, amputations, and renal impairment.

The Barnard Medical Center in Washington, D.C., has already started with the weekly nutrition education classes and support groups for diabetic patients.

The center was founded in 1985 is a non-profit health organization that aids to promote preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in research and medical training.

Global Diabetes Burden

  • Worldwide, about 415 million adults (1 in 11) are currently diagnosed with diabetes
  • Globally, one person with diabetes dies every 6 seconds
  • It is estimated that 642 million adults, I. e., 1 in 10 will develop diabetes by 2040
  • Gestational diabetes affects one in seven births
Diabetes Management

Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic, hormonal disorder. It is caused when the pancreas does not produce the hormone "insulin." The two major forms of diabetes are type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Both these diabetes share elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels due to absolute or relative insufficiencies of insulin.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a disease that has serious implications. It has the potential to damage body organs such as the eyes, kidneys and the heart.

However, it may be heartening to know that the disease can be managed mainly by a conscious change in a person's lifestyle which primarily comprises of regular exercises and healthy eating. 

Here are few tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle:
  • Eat a balanced, healthy diet
  • Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Cut down on the consumption of sugar and saturated fats
  • Limit salt intake
  • Avoid smoking and alcohol
  • Get adequate sleep
  • Exercise regularly, at least 30 minutes per day
Reference
  1. Neal D. Barnard, Susan M. Levin, Lise Gloede, et al. Turning the Waiting Room into a Classroom: Weekly Classes Using a Vegan or a Portion-Controlled Eating Plan Improve Diabetes Control in a Randomized Translational Study, Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and DieteticsDOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jand.2017.11.017


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management

Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management

Different types of drug delivery systems for insulin delivery have been extensively researched recently. Oral route and transdermal drug delivery systems are among the advanced drug delivery systems.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy The Cabbage Diet Diabetes Diabetic Diet Zone Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) The Macrobiotic Diet Insulin Delivery Devices 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 Post-Polio Syndrome

Post-Polio Syndrome

Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual ...

 Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...