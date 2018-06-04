Highlights:
- The World Health Day is observed
every year on 7th April and the theme
for 2018 is "Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere"
- Universal health
coverage (UHC) provides quality health services to all citizens, without
any financial difficulties
- The World Health Organization
(WHO) aims to inspire, motivate and guide UHC stakeholders to
achieve universal health for everyone and everywhere
World Health Day is
a global health awareness day observed on 7th
April
every year. The theme for this
year 2018 is "Universal health coverage: Everyone, Everywhere" and the
slogan is 'Health for All.'
Universal
health coverage
,
also known as universal health care refers to a health care system that
provides health care and financial protection to all the people of a particular
country.
‘The World Health Organization (WHO) called upon countries to step-up efforts towards universal health coverage (UHC) to provide quality health services to all citizens, without having to suffer financial hardship.’
"Health for all"
has been
WHO's guiding vision for more than seven decades and helps support countries in
achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The WHO will organize events
throughout this year, starting on World Health Day with global and local conversations
on how to achieve health for all.
Role of WHO in Universal Health Coverage
The first World Health Assembly was held by WHO in
1948. The WHO's principle is that all people should be able to realize their
right to attain the highest possible level of health.
The WHO organizes international, national and local events on the day relating to that year's theme. Also, various governments and
non-governmental organizations observe World Health Day
with several activities being
organized on this day.
World Health Day is one of
the eight official global health campaigns
marked by the WHO. Other health campaigns include World Tuberculosis Day
, World Hepatitis Day, World AIDS
Day, World Immunization Week, World Malaria
Day, World Blood Donor Day, and World No Tobacco Day.
The Universal Health Coverage can only be achieved
when political will is strong.
Political
will is the motive force that
aids in generating political action.
All
world leaders have made a committment to take steps to improve the overall health
of people, which means that they would need to ensure that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality
health services without facing any financial hardships.
Why Universal Health Coverage?
The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) matters as it plays a crucial role in enhancing the
lives of people and life expectancy. UHC is also important as it helps protect
countries from epidemics, lowers poverty and hunger risk, creates jobs,
improves economic growth and enhances gender equality.
Importance of World Health Day
This
year marks the 70th anniversary year of World Health Day
and
the WHO is calling on world leaders to live up to the pledge they had made
during the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.
On
this World Health Day, the WHO aims to inspire
, motivate
and guide
UHC
stakeholders to achieve universal health for everyone and everywhere. Only, few
countries have made progress towards universal health coverage and there is
still half the world's population unable to receive the needed health services.
If
countries have to achieve the SDG target, there are still one billion people
who need to benefit from UHC by 2023.
World Health Statistics of 2017
The
World Health Statistics is an annual compilation of health statistics by WHO
for its 194 Member States.
Globally, almost half of all deaths are
now recorded with a cause. The new data highlights the improvements made by
countries in collecting vital statistics and monitoring progress towards the
SDGs.
- In 2015, almost every day 830
women died due to complications of pregnancy or childbirth. By 2030, the global
maternal mortality ratio has to be reduced to less than 70 per 100,000
live births.
- In 2015, the rate of neonatal
mortality was 19 per 1000 live births. By 2030, end preventable deaths of
newborns and reduce neonatal mortality rate to at least 12 per 1000 live
births.
- In 2015, nearly 2.1 million people
were newly infected with HIV. By 2030, the epidemics of AIDS,
tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases and hepatitis,
water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases need to be ended.
- Diabetes, cancer,
heart disease and chronic lung disease affect people who are between 30
and 70 accounts for 19 percent mortality. By 2030, the death rate needs to
be reduced by one-third through treatment, prevention and promote mental
health and well-being.
- In 2016, alcohol consumption was
6.4 liters in the age group of 15 years and older. There is a need to
strengthen prevention and treatment of substance abuse.
- Nearly 1.25 million people died
from road accidents in 2013, and a 13 percent increase is seen from 2000.
By 2020, there is a need to reduce the number to halve from road traffic
accidents.
- About 76.7 percent of women of
reproductive age used a modern contraceptive method for family planning.
By 2030, families need to have access to sexual and reproductive
health-care services such as family planning.
- Data collected from 117 countries
shows that an average of 9.3 percent of people in each nation spends more
than 10 percent of their family budget on health care.
- One in 9 deaths is caused due to
air pollution, which is the most significant environmental health crisis.
Over 80 percent of the world's cities have pollution levels that are
exceeding WHO's guidelines for safe air. By 2030, the number of deaths and
illnesses caused due to hazardous chemicals, air, water, and soil
pollution and contamination need to be reduced.
Healthcare in India
India's
constitution promises free healthcare for all citizens in the country. All
government hospitals provide healthcare free of cost. However, the majority of
healthcare in India is taken care by the private healthcare sector, and most
healthcare expenses are paid out of the patients'
pockets, rather than through insurance.
Insurance
is available for patients to help pay for their healthcare costs, which is
often provided by their employers. Many Indians turn to private healthcare
providers due to lack of adequate coverage by the health care system in the
country. On the other hand, private hospitals offer world-class quality health
care in India.
More recently Prime Minister Modi's budget in India too
is aiming to cover the citizens of the country under a 'Universal Health
Coverage' plan and it this happens in India, it will be perhaps the largest
such program in the world.
Mr.
Uttam Bose, Group CEO at CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata said "Being a research-oriented hospital, on World Health Day, 2018, we
endeavor to innovate more robust and state-of-the-art
medical technologies and drive greater awareness around it to impact the
lives of millions. Through patient-centricity, advancement of knowledge
and enhancing access to quality healthcare for everyone, we can build an
ecosystem that is equipped to diagnose, treat and cure critical ailments. We
hope this year we can inspire and motivate everybody to pledge for a
healthy lifestyle keeping all diseases at bay!"
Wellness Tips for a Healthy LifestyleWellness
refers to sound
physical and emotional health, improved by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Lifestyle
refers to a set of
attitudes, habits, or possessions associated with a particular person or group.
Here are some tips for you to improve your health.
References:
- Eat timely, eat healthily
- Exercise regularly
- Get enough sleep
- Stay hydrated
- Avoid alcohol
- Quit smoking
- Maintain
a healthy body weight
- World Health Day Campaign Essentials - (http://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day/2018/campaign-essentials/en/)
- International Commonwealth Fund - (http://international.commonwealthfund.org/countries/india/)
- 5 Ways to a Healthy Lifestyle - (https://www.healthykids.nsw.gov.au/parents-carers/5-ways-to-a-healthy-lifestyle.aspx)
- Quality Of Health Care In India: Challenges, Priorities, And The Road Ahead - (https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2016.0676)
Source: Medindia