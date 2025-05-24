About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
COVID Cases Are Climbing Again Across Asia — What’s Behind the Surge This Time?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 24 2025 2:25 PM

Several Asian countries face new COVID-19 surges driven by variants and waning immunity.

Highlights:
  • Hong Kong COVID-19 cases jumped over 1,000 weekly by mid-May
  • Singapore sees a 30% recent case increase despite high vaccination rates
  • India’s hotspots are linked to the JN.1 variant and international travel
While many countries have moved beyond the worst of COVID-19, several Asian nations are seeing new outbreaks. What’s behind these COVID surges in each country, and how can we stay ahead of them (1 Trusted Source
COVID-19 Vulnerability Mapping of Asian Countries

Go to source)?

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Hong Kong’s COVID Comeback

From just a handful of cases each week in early March, Hong Kong reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in mid-May, a huge increase of 30 times. The number of positive people has grown to 13.66%, an indication that many people are getting infected within communities. As severe cases and victims of COVID-19 added up to around 50 over the past two weeks, hospitals are getting busy again.

What is causing this sudden rise? Doctors believe that reduced immunity, fewer people receiving booster shots, and the ease of transmission of new variants are to blame. Regardless of the number of previous vaccinations, the government is recommending that high-risk and elderly individuals receive another dose.


Is ‘COVID Teeth’ a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is ‘COVID Teeth’ a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Are new COVID-19 variants showing teeth and gum problems as early signs of COVID-19 infection? Experts warn not to ignore oral health.

Singapore’s Silent COVID Surge

There has been a 30% rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore over the last week. Between the end of April and early May, the number of reported cases rose even further, from 11,100 to 14,200. The number of hospital admissions each day went from 102 to 133. Even though the nation has a strong vaccination program, the rise in people gathering and more variants are still problems.

Right now, the health ministry suggests early testing, quick access to care, and self-isolation for those who notice any symptoms. Authorities are on alert because there will be no return to lockdowns.


Surge in JN.1 COVID Variant Cases
Surge in JN.1 COVID Variant Cases
Because of its swift transmission, the WHO has designated JN.1 as a distinct variant of interest (VOI), branching off from the parental lineage BA.2.86.

Thailand’s Warning Signs

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Thailand reached 33,030 in one week, and Bangkok contributed nearly 6,000 cases. Because unemployment is rising sharply, officials are concerned that ongoing joblessness could put extra pressure on the healthcare system.

Traveling within the nation, removing masks, and receiving fewer booster shots are all factors that could be contributing to the upswing. Officials are focusing more on educating the public and may make mask recommendations for busier public locations if cases continue to go up.


JN.1 Impact on India's COVID Cases, Unlikely to spur a Big Wave
JN.1 Impact on India's COVID Cases, Unlikely to spur a Big Wave
JN.1 isn't your typical variant; it's a distinct sub-variant within the Omicron strain, precisely denoted as BA.2.86.

India’s COVID Hotspots!

During this recent surge in COVID-19 cases globally, India isn’t seeing much COVID-19 activity, but four states have recorded significant upturns. Local increases are being seen in Kerala (69 cases), Maharashtra (44), and Tamil Nadu (34). Kerala is getting extra attention because it has been testing and reporting at a high level.

What led to the increase in development? Experts believe that the JN.1 variant, shifts in temperatures, and international travel may be key reasons. Although the country is currently in good shape, public health authorities are urging people in hotspot regions to remain cautious, wear masks, and limit their travel.

Variant Under the Radar: JN.1

Omicron’s JN.1 subvariantplays a major role in the most recent increase. Although it’s moving faster than early strains, it doesn’t make the disease worse. Fever, fatigue, and cough are symptoms of the illness, which are also common in other seasonal infections.

It’s important to keep your vaccination information up to date, including any booster shots. Prevention is ideal; timely management is the next best approach if issues arise (2 Trusted Source
In numbers: The massive Covid-19 surge in Asian countries

Go to source).

Stay Ready, Not Scared!


Variant Under The Radar
This situation does not match the chaos from two years ago, but it reminds us that COVID-19 is still developing. As new variants emerge, immunity is on the decline, and behavior becomes less careful; these waves might keep reappearing regularly unless we address them ahead of time. Each time cases rise, it tells one story for that area, and together, they warn us that COVID-19 is still around and has changed. Despite improved warning methods today, Asian countries must continue to have solid surveillance, quick emergency responses, and get people to cooperate.

References:
  1. COVID-19 Vulnerability Mapping of Asian Countries - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9273770/)
  2. In numbers: The massive Covid-19 surge in Asian countries - (https://www.indiatoday.in/diu/story/in-numbers-massive-covid-19-surge-asian-countries-2726984-2025-05-19)


Source-Medindia


