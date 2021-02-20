Hong Kong Approves China's Sinovac Vaccine for Emergency Use

After taking the advice of the panel as a reference, Chan believes that the approval is necessary and in line with public interests, according to the statement.
‘Sinovac's vaccine can bring more benefits than risks and the first batch of doses will be shipped to Hong Kong soon. Also, the government will launch the rollout as soon as possible after necessary quality inspection.’
Hong Kong's advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccines decided Tuesday to recommend Sinovac's vaccine as experts agreed that the use of the vaccine can bring more benefits than risks.
