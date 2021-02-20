by Hannah Joy on  February 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hong Kong Approves China's Sinovac Vaccine for Emergency Use
Two days after a panel of experts recommended the vaccine to the authorities, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government approved the emergency use of the inactivated vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech.

Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan announced the decision in a statement, making Sinovac's vaccine the second allowed to be administered in Hong Kong following the mRNA vaccine developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the Xinhua news agency reported.

After taking the advice of the panel as a reference, Chan believes that the approval is necessary and in line with public interests, according to the statement.


The first batch of doses will be shipped to Hong Kong soon and the government will launch the rollout as soon as possible after necessary quality inspection.

Hong Kong's advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccines decided Tuesday to recommend Sinovac's vaccine as experts agreed that the use of the vaccine can bring more benefits than risks.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

WHO Experts to Provide Guidelines on Moderna's COVID Vaccine
World Health Organization (WHO) panel of vaccine experts is set to issue recommendations on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
READ MORE
World Faces 'Catastrophic Moral Failure' Cause of Covid Vaccine: WHO Chief
World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure - and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world's poorest countries.
READ MORE
Covid Vaccine Available to All U.S Citizens By 'This Spring': Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden's underpromise-overdeliver strategy on Covid-19 vaccine allocation landed its most optimistic message yet, pointing to vaccination for any American who wants a shot by "this Spring".
READ MORE
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

EmergencyAlarming Facts about Road Traffic AccidentsRoad Traffic Accidents and Road SafetyWomen More Prone to Road RageVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked