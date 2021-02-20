Hong Kong Approves China's Sinovac Vaccine for Emergency Use

Two days after a panel of experts recommended the vaccine to the authorities, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government approved the emergency use of the inactivated vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech.



Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan announced the decision in a statement, making Sinovac's vaccine the second allowed to be administered in Hong Kong following the mRNA vaccine developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the Xinhua news agency reported.

‘Sinovac's vaccine can bring more benefits than risks and the first batch of doses will be shipped to Hong Kong soon. Also, the government will launch the rollout as soon as possible after necessary quality inspection.’





Hong Kong's advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccines decided Tuesday to recommend Sinovac's vaccine as experts agreed that the use of the vaccine can bring more benefits than risks.







After taking the advice of the panel as a reference, Chan believes that the approval is necessary and in line with public interests, according to the statement.