Stopping Steroids In Low Risk Kidney Transplant Patients

These findings add to important evidence of acceptable outcomes when low-risk transplant patients withdraw from corticosteroids. Arthur J. Matas of the Division of Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis has said that the study provided a long-term data showing that

The results have been derived from a long-term follow-up of a 2008 study, which is the most rigorous randomized trial of corticosteroid withdrawal in kidney transplant patients to date. For the study, 386 adult kidney transplant recipients with low to moderate immune risk were enrolled. These patients received kidney form deceased or living donor at 28 kidney transplant centers in the United States.The transplant recipients were randomized to withdrawal from corticosteroids 7 days after transplant (191 patients) or to continue maintenance with corticosteroids (195 patients) at a dose of 5 mg/day. Additionally, all the patients received initial immunosuppresion with a T-cell-depleting or T-cell-non-depleting antibody and maintenance tacrolimus and mycophenolate mofetil.In the original trial which had a follow-up of 5 years, did not show any differences between groups in the composite primary endpoint of death, allograft loss censored for patient death, or moderate to severe short-term rejection.

Even though, kidney function was similar between the two groups, patients withdrawn from corticosteroids had lower rates of some of the side effects associated with steroid use like weight gain, serum triglyceride levels, and insulin-requiring diabetes.