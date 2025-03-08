Rising COVID-Like Symptoms in Delhi NCR

Delhi sees COVID-like symptoms surge. Stay safe: practice hygiene, wear masks, and seek medical advice if symptoms persist.
- Over half of NCR residents report viral fever with COVID-like symptoms
- Health officials warn against self-medication, emphasizing timely medical consultation
- Vulnerable groups like the elderly and children are at higher risk
- 9% of respondents reported four or more sick individuals in their household.
- 45% stated that two to three members were experiencing flu symptoms.
- 36% reported no illness in their household.
- 10% did not provide a clear response.
At-Risk PopulationsThe following groups are at higher risk:
- Elderly individuals (50+ years)
- Children and infants
- People with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, hypertension, diabetes, COPD, or heart disease
- Individuals with weakened immune systems
Experts suggest several factors contributing to the surge:
- Changing Weather: Sudden temperature shifts may weaken immunity, increasing vulnerability to infections.
- High Pollution Levels: Poor air quality in Delhi-NCR is exacerbating respiratory illnesses and flu symptoms.
- New Viral Strains: Mutations in viruses could be leading to more severe or prolonged illnesses.
Preventive Measures to Combat Flu-Like SymptomsTo mitigate the spread and impact of these infections, health authorities recommend:
- Vaccination: Obtain seasonal flu vaccines to reduce infection risk.
- Hygiene Practices: Regular handwashing, using sanitizers, and avoiding touching the face can prevent transmission.
- Mask Usage: Wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces can reduce exposure.
- Healthy Lifestyle: Maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep strengthens the immune system.
Source-Medindia