Rising COVID-Like Symptoms in Delhi NCR

Written by Colleen Fleiss
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 8 2025 7:12 PM

Delhi sees COVID-like symptoms surge. Stay safe: practice hygiene, wear masks, and seek medical advice if symptoms persist.

Highlights:
  • Over half of NCR residents report viral fever with COVID-like symptoms
  • Health officials warn against self-medication, emphasizing timely medical consultation
  • Vulnerable groups like the elderly and children are at higher risk
A recent survey by LocalCircles reveals that over 54% of households in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have reported at least one member experiencing COVID-Like Symptoms since February 2025. This significant increase has led to overwhelmed hospitals and heightened public concern.
The survey, conducted across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, included over 13,000 residents. Key findings include:
  • 9% of respondents reported four or more sick individuals in their household.
  • 45% stated that two to three members were experiencing flu symptoms.
  • 36% reported no illness in their household.
  • 10% did not provide a clear response.
These figures mark a significant increase from August 2024, when 38% of households were affected by similar illnesses.

Patients are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, body aches, and prolonged fatigue, with illnesses lasting up to 10 days—longer than the usual 5-7 days. Doctors have also reported an increase in severe cases, including bronchitis, pneumonia, and gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and nausea.

At-Risk Populations

The following groups are at higher risk:
  • Elderly individuals (50+ years)
  • Children and infants
  • People with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, hypertension, diabetes, COPD, or heart disease
  • Individuals with weakened immune systems
These populations are experiencing severe complications, prolonged illness, and a higher need for hospitalization.

Experts suggest several factors contributing to the surge:
  • Changing Weather: Sudden temperature shifts may weaken immunity, increasing vulnerability to infections.
  • High Pollution Levels: Poor air quality in Delhi-NCR is exacerbating respiratory illnesses and flu symptoms.
  • New Viral Strains: Mutations in viruses could be leading to more severe or prolonged illnesses.
Dr. Rajesh Chawla, Senior Pulmonologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, “The current surge in viral fever cases is concerning, but it is largely manageable with proper care and precautions. People should not panic but remain vigilant.”

Preventive Measures to Combat Flu-Like Symptoms

To mitigate the spread and impact of these infections, health authorities recommend:
  • Vaccination: Obtain seasonal flu vaccines to reduce infection risk.
  • Hygiene Practices: Regular handwashing, using sanitizers, and avoiding touching the face can prevent transmission.
  • Mask Usage: Wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces can reduce exposure.
  • Healthy Lifestyle: Maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep strengthens the immune system.
With viral fever cases on the rise in the NCR, it is crucial to stay informed and take proactive steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. By following the recommended precautions and seeking timely medical care, residents can effectively manage the situation and prevent further spread.

Source-Medindia
