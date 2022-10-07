New COVID-19 Omicron Sub-variant 'BA.2.75' Detected In India

What Do We Know About The BA.2.75 Variant?

COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet

There are still limited sequences available of the sub-variant to analyze, but this sub-variant seems to have a few mutations in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein.So obviously, that's a key part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor. So, we have to watch that. It's still too early to know if this sub-variant has properties of additional immune evasion or indeed of being more clinically severe.WHO is tracking it and the WHO Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) is constantly looking at the data from around the world.And at any time if there is an emergence of a virus that looks very different from a previous one, enough to be called a separate variant of concern, then the committee will do that.The discovery of the new sub-variant in India comes at a time when some epidemiologists had said that COVID-19 is not a pandemic, but has entered an endemic phase in India. The current spike in new cases across India is normal during the transition phase.But WHO warns that is not the time to declare that the pandemic is over. We are still amid the pandemic and the virus has a lot of force left.So, whether it is the BA.4 or BA.5 or BA.2.75, the virus will continue. People and communities must continue to wear masks, avoid crowds and ensure that the most vulnerable and high-risk population is protected.Source: Medindia