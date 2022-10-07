About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New COVID-19 Omicron Sub-variant 'BA.2.75' Detected In India

by Dr. Jayashree on July 10, 2022 at 8:35 PM
Font : A-A+

New COVID-19 Omicron Sub-variant 'BA.2.75' Detected In India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus has been found in India and some other countries.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, globally there was an increase of nearly 30 percent in reported new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

COVID-19 New Variant Omicron

In Europe and America, BA.4 and BA.5 are driving waves. In countries like India, a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, and WHO is following it.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement


On the emergence of the potential Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in a video posted on Twitter that there has been an emergence of a sub-variant that is being called the BA.2.75 "first reported from India and then from about 10 other countries".

What Do We Know About The BA.2.75 Variant?

There are still limited sequences available of the sub-variant to analyze, but this sub-variant seems to have a few mutations in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein.
Coronavirus

Coronavirus


Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Advertisement

So obviously, that's a key part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor. So, we have to watch that. It's still too early to know if this sub-variant has properties of additional immune evasion or indeed of being more clinically severe.

WHO is tracking it and the WHO Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) is constantly looking at the data from around the world.

And at any time if there is an emergence of a virus that looks very different from a previous one, enough to be called a separate variant of concern, then the committee will do that.

COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet

The discovery of the new sub-variant in India comes at a time when some epidemiologists had said that COVID-19 is not a pandemic, but has entered an endemic phase in India. The current spike in new cases across India is normal during the transition phase.

But WHO warns that is not the time to declare that the pandemic is over. We are still amid the pandemic and the virus has a lot of force left.

So, whether it is the BA.4 or BA.5 or BA.2.75, the virus will continue. People and communities must continue to wear masks, avoid crowds and ensure that the most vulnerable and high-risk population is protected.



Source: Medindia
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital Blood Pressure Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips The Essence of Yoga Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Selfie Addiction Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Daily Calorie Requirements
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close