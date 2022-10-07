About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Machine Learning Understand the Human Gut?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Machine Learning Understand the Human Gut?

A new computer model developed by researchers helps predict human gut microbes. The making of the model also suggests a route toward scaling from the 25 microbe species explored to the thousands that may be present in human digestive systems.

"Whenever we increase the number of species, we get an exponential increase in the number of possible communities," said Alfred Hero, the John H. Holland Distinguished University Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan and co-corresponding author of the study in the journal eLife.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare


Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement


"That's why it's so important that we can extrapolate from the data collected on a few hundred communities to predict the behaviors of the millions of communities we haven't seen."

While research continues to unveil the multifaceted ways that microbial communities influence human health, probiotics often don't live up to the hype. We don't have a good way of predicting how the introduction of one strain will affect the existing community. But machine learning, an approach to artificial intelligence in which algorithms learn to make predictions based on data sets, could help change that.
Study Shows How Human Gut Microbes Could Make Processed Foods Healthier

Study Shows How Human Gut Microbes Could Make Processed Foods Healthier


A specific human gut bacterial strain that breaks down the chemical fructoselysine, and turns it into harmless byproducts has been discovered by scientists.
Advertisement

"Problems of this scale required a complete overhaul in terms of how we model community behavior," said Mayank Baranwal, adjunct professor of systems and control engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and co-first author of the study.

He explained that the new algorithm could map out the entire landscape of 33 million possible communities in minutes, compared to the days to months needed for conventional ecological models.

Microbial Sim Cities

Integral to this major step was Ophelia Venturelli, assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin and co-corresponding author of the study. Venturelli's lab runs experiments with microbial communities, keeping them in low-oxygen environments that mimic the environment of the mammalian gut.

Her team created hundreds of different communities with microbes that are prevalent in the human large intestine, emulating the healthy state of the gut microbiome. They then measured how these communities evolved over time and the concentrations of key health-relevant metabolites, or chemicals produced as the microbes break down foods.

"Metabolites are produced in very high concentrations in the intestines," Venturelli said. "Some are beneficial to the host, like butyrate. Others have more complex interactions with the host and gut community."

The machine learning model enabled the team to design communities with desired metabolite profiles. This sort of control may eventually help doctors discover ways to treat or protect against diseases by introducing the right microbes.

Feedback for faster model building

While human gut microbiome research has a long way to go before it can offer this kind of intervention, the approach developed by the team could help get there faster. Machine learning algorithms often are produced with a two step process: accumulate the training data, and then train the algorithm. But the feedback step added by Hero and Venturelli's team provides a template for rapidly improving future models.

Hero's team initially trained the machine learning algorithm on an existing data set from the Venturelli lab. The team then used the algorithm to predict the evolution and metabolite profiles of new communities that Venturelli's team constructed and tested in the lab. While the model performed very well overall, some of the predictions identified weaknesses in the model performance, which Venturelli's team shored up with a second round of experiments, closing the feedback loop.

"This new modeling approach, coupled with the speed at which we could test new communities in the Venturelli lab, could enable the design of useful microbial communities," said Ryan Clark, co-first author of the study, who was a postdoctoral researcher in Venturelli's lab when he ran the microbial experiments. "It was much easier to optimize for the production of multiple metabolites at once."

The group settled on a long short-term memory neural network for the machine learning algorithm, which is good for sequence prediction problems. However, like most machine learning models, the model itself is a "black box." To figure out what factors went into its predictions, the team used the mathematical map produced by the trained algorithm. It revealed how each kind of microbe affected the abundance of the others and what kinds of metabolites it supported. They could then use these relationships to design communities worth exploring through the model and in follow-up experiments.

The model can also be applied to different microbial communities beyond medicine, including accelerating the breakdown of plastics and other materials for environmental cleanup, production of valuable compounds for bioenergy applications, or improving plant growth.

Source: Eurekalert
Normal Human Gut Virus Plots Their Travels

Normal Human Gut Virus Plots Their Travels


A particular human gut virus that infects bacteria is a country-specific biomarker that changes as humans travel from place to place. There is a global similarity of these viruses in the human microbiome.
Advertisement

Study on the Influence of Probiotics in Human Gut Microbiota

Study on the Influence of Probiotics in Human Gut Microbiota


A recent study shows how gut microbiota of 150 volunteers changed after a month of regular consumption of yogurt fortified with probiotics.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Doctor Blood Pressure Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Donation - Recipients
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close