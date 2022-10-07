Why Experts can Learn New Things Much Faster Than Non-experts?

Advertisement

Traditionally, the solution used in deep machine learning has been to retrain the network on the entire set of past data, whether or not it was closely related to the new information, a very time-consuming process. The UCI scientists decided to examine the issue in greater depth and made a notable discovery."We found that when ANNs interleaved a much smaller subset of old information, including mainly items that were similar to the new knowledge they were acquiring, they learned it without forgetting what they already knew," said graduate student Rajat Saxena, the paper's first author. Saxena spearheaded the project with assistance from Justin Shobe, an assistant project scientist. Both members of the laboratory of Bruce McNaughton, Distinguished Professor of neurobiology & behavior."It allowed ANNs to take in fresh information very efficiently, without having to review everything they had previously acquired," Saxena said. "These findings suggest a brain mechanism for why experts at something can learn new things in that area much faster than non-experts. If the brain already has a cognitive framework related to the new information, the new material can be absorbed more quickly because changes are only needed in the part of brain's network that encodes the expert knowledge."The discovery holds potential for tackling cognitive issues, according to McNaughton. "Understanding the mechanisms behind learning is essential for making progress," he said. "It gives us insights into what's going on when brains don't work the way they are supposed to. We could develop training strategies for people with memory problems from aging or those with brain damage. It could also lead to the ability to manipulate brain circuits so people can overcome these deficits."Source: Eurekalert