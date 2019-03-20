medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Study on the Influence of Probiotics in Human Gut Microbiota

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 20, 2019 at 5:06 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A group of 150 volunteers who regularly consumed yogurt fortified with probiotics for one month had a change in their gut microbiota, reveals a PepsiCo R & D funded study published in Nutrients. These beneficial gut bacteria can in turn positively affect the state of the entire organism.
Study on the Influence of Probiotics in Human Gut Microbiota
Study on the Influence of Probiotics in Human Gut Microbiota

Modern research constantly confirms that gut microbiome state affects human health. Therefore, microbiome studies as well as the search for ways to influence it, became an urgent task. Scientists from ITMO University try to solve it using analysis of metagenome: the data obtained from genetic sequences of gut microbial community members.

In the new work, scientists applied sequencing of the microbial 16S rRNA gene to reveal how gut microbiota response to the regular consumption of dairy products with probiotics. It turned out that such diet increases the relative abundance of potentially beneficial bifidobacteria, which can help to metabolize lactose, produce vitamins and amino acids. These bacteria have a positive effect on the body's ability to resist inflammatory diseases, hormonal and cardiovascular disorders.

The study involved 150 healthy volunteers who consumed 125 milliliters of yogurt with probiotics in the morning and evening during thirty days. Gut microbiota metagenome was analyzed for each volunteer on the first day of the study and after 30 days. The analysis revealed changes in the ratio of different species of microbes. Depending on the baseline composition of the microbiota, the intensity of changes was different, but in any case they were positive.

"The microbiome of different people has individual characteristics, therefore, it responds to the diet differently. However, by analyzing the baseline state of the microbiome, we can predict how the microbiome will respond to the diet. This can be used to develop personalized nutrition schemes that will help improve the condition of a particular person," notes Alexander Tyakht, researcher at ITMO University.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea

Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage that provides an array of health benefits. Know how to prepare and store kombucha tea and discover its side-effects.

Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet

Probiotic yogurt adds bountiful of beneficial bacteria to the intestinal tract which prove to be effective in aiding digestive problems.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

More News on:

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Surprising Benefits of Dairy Probiotics Your Guide to a Good Gut Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea Leaky Gut Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?

Hormonal Headaches
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive