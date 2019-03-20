Unknown Benefits of Cholesterol-lowering Drugs Identified

Statins or cholesterol-lowering drugs
cause various side effects like blurred vision, short-term memory
loss, increased risk of diabetes. But, they were also having many unknown benefits, discovered by the cellular chemists at The University
of Toledo.
It is well-established statins can help lower the risk of heart
attack by lowering blood cholesterol, but statins also may play a
protective role in the event of a heart attack because they can suppress
a biological process that disrupts cardiac function.
By suppressing the activity of key cellular receptors called G
protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and their interacting partners called G
proteins, statins have the potential to alter various bodily functions
controlled by this important pathway, according to research published in
the journal Molecular Pharmacology
.
"We believe this and our future investigations can help physicians
make more informed decisions about prescribing statins, opening a whole
new door to what statins can do in addition to cholesterol control,"
said Dr. Ajith Karunarathne, assistant professor in The University of
Toledo Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.
GPCR signaling pathways are crucial to our survival. They are the
largest pharmaceutical drug target - more than one-third of all drugs on
the market - because GPCR pathways regulate the body by controlling a
variety of functions from vision to heart rate and neurotransmission.
Statins are designed to target and inhibit the cholesterol-synthesis
pathway, which is why it is an effective and popular drug to lower
cholesterol. But parts of the cholesterol-synthesis pathway are needed
for the GPCR signaling pathway to function, which explains the temporary
negative side effects while taking statins, such as blurred vision or
short-term memory loss.
The UToledo scientists also revealed another crucial finding: The
cholesterol-lowering drugs reduce the ability of migratory cells, such
as cancer and immune cells, to travel.
When testing GPCR-directed cell invasion, Karunarathne's lab found
that statins reduced movement more than 10-fold compared to the control
group.
"This indicated that GPCR-governed cancer cell migration also can be reduced by statins," Karunarathne said.
The research was done using cells, not human patients.
Karunarathne's lab uses light to control cell behavior - through a novel
method named subcellular optogenetics - and studies the way cells
respond to light through signal transduction pathways.
"We observed that different types of statins induce very different
deviations or changes to G proteins in the GPCR pathway," Mithila
Tennakoon, a UToledo Ph.D. student in Karunarathne's lab and first
author of the study, said.
"The side effects of statins are not uniform," Karunarathne said.
"Cells in the eyes, brain, heart and lungs can have completely different
impact levels because they have different types of G proteins."
These findings help explain the molecular sources for side effects
of statins, which Karunarathne's lab discovered can have different
effects on tissues and organs.
Source: Eurekalert