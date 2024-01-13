COVID-19 Vaccine Gap in Sickle Cell Patients

- Sickle cell disease (SCD) patients are at high risk of COVID-19 infection
- The rate of COVID-19 vaccination among people with sickle cell disease remains comparatively low
- Improving the immunization rate in this high-risk SCD population may help reduce the risk of COVID-19-related morbidity and mortality
COVID-19 Immunization Coverage Among People With Sickle Cell Disease
Insights on Sickle Cell Disease and Low COVID Vaccine RatesIn the US, people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) are at high risk for hospitalization and mortality from COVID-19. Although COVID-19 immunization reduces the risk of severe illness, vaccination among the SCD population is limited.
The study assessed COVID-19 immunization coverage among Michigan residents with SCD compared with residents without SCD. The team linked individual-level data from the statewide sickle cell data collection program and immunization registry. In all, they had records from 3,424 people over age 5 with sickle cell disease and 9.4 million Michiganders over age 5.
The study calculated the proportions of residents with and without SCD who completed at least 1 dose of Ad26.COV2.S (Janssen) or 2 doses of mRNA -1273 (Moderna) or BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech), or other COVID-19 vaccines overall and by age group.
Key Findings of the Study
Overall Vaccination Rates:
Only 33.5% of individuals with sickle cell disease had received at least the primary dose or doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, compared to 61% of the general population without sickle cell disease. Completion of the initial COVID-19 vaccination series was nearly two times lower for adults with sickle cell disease than for others in the same age group.
Age Disparities:
Children and teens with sickle cell disease were also less likely to have received their COVID-19 vaccines compared to their counterparts without the condition.
- Children aged 5 to 11 with sickle cell disease: Only 17% had received a primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 25% of the general population in the same age group.
- Teens aged 12 to 17 with sickle cell disease: Only 31% had received a primary series, compared to 41% of their counterparts in the general population.
- Individuals over 65 with sickle cell disease had a higher vaccination rate (74%) compared to the general population in the same age group (87%).
Discrepancy in Adults (18-64):
The largest vaccination rate gap was observed among adults aged 18 to 64 years with sickle cell disease compared to others in the same age group.
Reasons for Low Vaccination RatesMisinformation and mistrust were identified as common reasons associated with low COVID-19 immunization completion in the SCD community, reflecting broader issues within the Black population in the US.
Study LimitationsThe study acknowledges limitations, including potential overestimation of immunization coverage, not considering immunization scheduling rules, and using multiple data sources to identify SCD cases with validated methods.
In summary, the findings underscore the importance of addressing barriers such as misinformation and mistrust to improve vaccination rates among individuals with sickle cell disease. Tailored interventions aimed at increasing immunization coverage within this high-risk population could help mitigate the risk of COVID-19-associated morbidity and mortality.
