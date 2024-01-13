About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
COVID-19 Vaccine Gap in Sickle Cell Patients

COVID-19 Vaccine Gap in Sickle Cell Patients

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 13 2024 3:37 PM

Highlights:
  • Sickle cell disease (SCD) patients are at high risk of COVID-19 infection
  • The rate of COVID-19 vaccination among people with sickle cell disease remains comparatively low
  • Improving the immunization rate in this high-risk SCD population may help reduce the risk of COVID-19-related morbidity and mortality
Sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic disorder that affects the red blood cells with relatively high morbidity and mortality remains a significant health challenge. People with sickle cell disease are considered a high-risk group for COVID-19 infection and vaccination remains key to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and mortality associated with the virus.
A recent study from the University of Michigan highlights a concerning trend regarding COVID-19 vaccination rates among individuals with sickle cell disease (1 Trusted Source
COVID-19 Immunization Coverage Among People With Sickle Cell Disease

Go to source). Despite the heightened risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 among people with SCD, the study found that they are significantly less likely to get vaccinated compared to those without the condition.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Insights on Sickle Cell Disease and Low COVID Vaccine Rates

In the US, people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) are at high risk for hospitalization and mortality from COVID-19. Although COVID-19 immunization reduces the risk of severe illness, vaccination among the SCD population is limited.

The study assessed COVID-19 immunization coverage among Michigan residents with SCD compared with residents without SCD. The team linked individual-level data from the statewide sickle cell data collection program and immunization registry. In all, they had records from 3,424 people over age 5 with sickle cell disease and 9.4 million Michiganders over age 5.

The study calculated the proportions of residents with and without SCD who completed at least 1 dose of Ad26.COV2.S (Janssen) or 2 doses of mRNA -1273 (Moderna) or BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech), or other COVID-19 vaccines overall and by age group.

Read More to Know On “Risk Factors for Severe COVID-19 in Individuals With Sickle Cell Disease”

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...

Key Findings of the Study

Overall Vaccination Rates:


Only 33.5% of individuals with sickle cell disease had received at least the primary dose or doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, compared to 61% of the general population without sickle cell disease. Completion of the initial COVID-19 vaccination series was nearly two times lower for adults with sickle cell disease than for others in the same age group.

Age Disparities:


Children and teens with sickle cell disease were also less likely to have received their COVID-19 vaccines compared to their counterparts without the condition.
  • Children aged 5 to 11 with sickle cell disease: Only 17% had received a primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 25% of the general population in the same age group.
  • Teens aged 12 to 17 with sickle cell disease: Only 31% had received a primary series, compared to 41% of their counterparts in the general population.
  • Individuals over 65 with sickle cell disease had a higher vaccination rate (74%) compared to the general population in the same age group (87%).

Discrepancy in Adults (18-64):



The largest vaccination rate gap was observed among adults aged 18 to 64 years with sickle cell disease compared to others in the same age group.

Sickle Cell Anemia–Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment–Prognosis
Sickle Cell Anemia–Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment–Prognosis
Sickle cell anemia (SCA) is a genetic blood disorder caused by abnormal inherited hemoglobin. Sickle cell anemia is the most common form of sickle cell disease.

Reasons for Low Vaccination Rates

Misinformation and mistrust were identified as common reasons associated with low COVID-19 immunization completion in the SCD community, reflecting broader issues within the Black population in the US.

Quiz on Sickle Cell Anemia
Quiz on Sickle Cell Anemia
Sickle cell anemia is a genetic disorder that affects blood and necessitates frequent blood transfusions in certain cases. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this quiz. ...

Study Limitations

The study acknowledges limitations, including potential overestimation of immunization coverage, not considering immunization scheduling rules, and using multiple data sources to identify SCD cases with validated methods.
In summary, the findings underscore the importance of addressing barriers such as misinformation and mistrust to improve vaccination rates among individuals with sickle cell disease. Tailored interventions aimed at increasing immunization coverage within this high-risk population could help mitigate the risk of COVID-19-associated morbidity and mortality.

Reference:
  1. COVID-19 Immunization Coverage Among People With Sickle Cell Disease - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2813520)


    2. Source-Medindia


