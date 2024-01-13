About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Eco-Friendly Facial Sheet Masks: A Sustainable Approach to Skincare

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 13 2024 10:19 PM

Highlights:
  • Transform your skincare routine with a newly developed sustainable facial mask
  • It has one-way moisture and plant-powered goodness for radiant skin
  • Infused with hyaluronic acid and green tea extracts, it's the secret to eco-friendly beauty
As the new year unfolds, a growing number of individuals are committing to self-care routines that not only enhance their appearance but also align with sustainable practices. One prevalent item in the beauty industry, the facial sheet mask, is undergoing a revolutionary transformation towards eco-friendliness. Traditional sheet masks, often laden with plastics and preservatives due to their wet nature, are now being reimagined with a dry-packaged, sustainable design. A recent study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces sheds light on a groundbreaking facial mask made from biobased materials (1).

Invest in Vegan Beauty Products as They are Not Tested on Animals
Invest in Vegan Beauty Products as They are Not Tested on Animals
Vegan products are safe for skin and hair. They are made from natural components, 100 percent cruelty free, and contain certified organic ingredients.
Advertisement

Shift Towards Sustainability in Beauty Products

Consumers in the beauty industry are progressively emphasizing the importance of sustainability in the sourcing of personal care items, encompassing both product ingredients and packaging. Facial sheet masks, highly popular for their touted skin benefits, have traditionally utilized plastic backing fabrics and wet ingredients, leading to the necessity of preservatives and disposable water-tight pouches.
Recognizing the environmental impact of such practices, there is a growing demand for more sustainable alternatives. The focus has shifted towards developing facial masks that are dry-packaged, eliminating the need for excess plastics and preservatives.

Advertisement
Long Lasting Makeup Products may Contain ‘Forever Chemicals’
Long Lasting Makeup Products may Contain ‘Forever Chemicals’
Do beauty products contain toxic chemicals? For a smooth texture, ingredients including fluorine may contain potentially harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Innovative Design of Biobased Facial Sheet Masks

Jinlain Hu and a team of researchers embarked on a mission to create a revolutionary facial sheet mask that not only met the skincare needs of users but also addressed environmental concerns. Their approach involved crafting a sheet made from plant-based polylactic acid (PLA), known for its water-repelling properties. This sheet was then coated with a layer of gelatin infused with hyaluronic acid and green tea extract, ensuring a moisture-rich experience upon activation.
Unique Techniques in Sheet Mask Fabrication: The researchers employed advanced techniques such as electrospinning and electrospray to deposit the top layer of the mask. This layer, presented as either tiny fibers or microspheres, played a crucial role in determining how efficiently the masks could transfer moisture. Remarkably, the study revealed that water droplets failed to permeate the masks without skin contact, irrespective of the side on which the droplet was placed. Upon skin contact, a one-way water transport mechanism from PLA to gelatin to the skin was initiated, particularly effective for masks coated with gelatin-based microspheres.

Advertisement
Beauty Products may Render Toxicity to Health
Beauty Products may Render Toxicity to Health
Toxicity hidden in cosmetics -Almost 52% of 231 cosmetic products in the U.S. and Canada are found to contain a high amount of harmful man-made ‘forever chemicals’ PFAS that are toxic to health.

Optimizing Moisture Delivery Through Facial Sheet Masks

Further experiments explored the impact of skin conditions on water delivery through the mask. Placing the mask on moistened skin, as opposed to dry skin, significantly improved the efficiency of water delivery. This finding not only enhances the user experience but also underscores the adaptability of the biobased sheet mask to various skin conditions.

Wearing Makeup during Pregnancy can Make Your Unborn Child Obese, Overweight
Wearing Makeup during Pregnancy can Make Your Unborn Child Obese, Overweight
Is it safe to wear makeup during pregnancy? No, moms-to-be who use too many cosmetics containing harmful chemicals such as parabens can make your unborn child obese and overweight.

Cellular Benefits and Antioxidant Properties of the Facial Sheet Mask

Beyond the physical performance of the mask, the researchers delved into its impact on cellular health using mouse cells as a proxy for human skin reactions. Surprisingly, cells grown on the mask displayed fewer signs of aging compared to cells grown under control conditions. This remarkable outcome was attributed to the antioxidant properties inherent in the green tea extracts infused into the gelatin layer.

In conclusion, the innovative design of a biobased facial sheet mask presents a promising alternative in the realm of skincare. By eliminating the need for excessive plastics and preservatives, this sustainable approach aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly beauty products. The study's findings not only showcase the mask's efficacy in moisture delivery but also highlight its potential to combat signs of aging, reinforcing its status as a skincare solution with a reduced environmental impact compared to traditional counterparts. As the beauty industry continues its journey towards sustainability, such groundbreaking advancements pave the way for a greener and more conscious approach to self-care.

References:
  1. Electrosprayed Environment-Friendly Dry Triode-Like Facial Masks for Skincare
    Kaisong Huang, Yifan Si, Hanbai Wu, Yuhan Chen, Shuai Zhang, Shuo Shi, Chunxia Guo, and Jinlian Hu
    ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2024 16 (1), 1899-1910
    DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c15815
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement