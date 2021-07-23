Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan
Highlights:
  • International Self-care Day is celebrated on July 24, each year
  • The day signifies the importance of self-care practices that recharge us up
  • The campaigns for 2021 revolve around the theme "Make your self-care promise today!"

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you," said Anne Lamott, an American novelist.

Caring for ourselves is the simple and best way to recharge both the human body and soul. To emphasize this, International Self-Care Day (ISD) is celebrated on July 24, each year across the globe.

What Is The Day About?

Self-care is a lifelong practice that makes individuals look after their own health. The International Self-Care day portrays that the benefits of self-care are experienced 24 hours a day, seven days a week, symbolizing indirectly that self-caring should be continued life-long, not just a single day.
International Self-care Day 2021- Take a Vow for You Now

This special day also focuses on an opportunity to publicize self-care in action programs and provide a media-friendly forum to promote self-care practices.

How Did It Start?

The International Self-Care day is commenced on July 24th since 2011.


The day is proposed by the International Self-Care Foundation to put a spotlight on the benefits of effective self-care. The organization provides constant support to other groups and organizations that undertake public health programs related to self-care practices.

This day is also an annual opportunity to have a media-friendly forum that fosters self-care practices among individuals or communities.

Theme For 2021

The campaign for International Self-Care Day-2021 is brought about by the Global Self-Care Federation (GSCF), and it focuses on the theme "Self-Care Promise."

The organization encourages the public to engage in an effective self-care action through this action. It emphasizes the need to get on board to ensure the well-being of the human population worldwide.

Getting Started With Self-care

Here are some useful tips to get started with self-care practices
  • Find your 'Me-time. It might be at the start of a day or the night and can involve anything like book-reading or going for a walk
  • Plan your diet with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables
  • Unplug yourself from the daily chores and get a break
  • Get a healthy amount of sleep
  • Hydrate your body both in and out with water and moisturizers, respectively
  • Start stretching a bit and gradually increase your workout time
  • Book an appointment with your doctor and check your health status

