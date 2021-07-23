International Self-care Day 2021- Take a Vow for You Now

Theme For 2021

Getting Started With Self-care

Find your 'Me-time. It might be at the start of a day or the night and can involve anything like book-reading or going for a walk

Plan your diet with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables

Unplug yourself from the daily chores and get a break

Get a healthy amount of sleep

Hydrate your body both in and out with water and moisturizers, respectively

Start stretching a bit and gradually increase your workout time

Book an appointment with your doctor and check your health status

The day is proposed by the International Self-Care Foundation to put a spotlight on the benefits of effective self-care. The organization provides constant support to other groups and organizations that undertake public health programs related to self-care practices.This day is also an annual opportunity to have a media-friendly forum that fosters self-care practices among individuals or communities.The campaign for International Self-Care Day-2021 is brought about by the Global Self-Care Federation (GSCF), and it focuses on the theme "Self-Care Promise."The organization encourages the public to engage in an effective self-care action through this action. It emphasizes the need to get on board to ensure the well-being of the human population worldwide.Here are some useful tips to get started with self-care practicesSource: Medindia