Constipation: A Warning Sign of Cancer That You Shouldn`t Ignore

Chronic constipation may be more than an inconvenience- it could signal underlying cancers. Spot the signs early to stay ahead.

Highlights: Chronic constipation can be a symptom of gastrointestinal or non-gastrointestinal cancers, such as colon or ovarian cancer

Early detection through screenings like colonoscopies is key to identifying serious health conditions linked to constipation

Persistent constipation, combined with symptoms like blood in stool or weight loss, warrants immediate medical attention



Can Constipation Cause Cancer?

Constipation and Cancer: Understanding the Warning Signs and Risks

Role of Early Screening in Determining Whether Constipation is Linked With Cancer

Constipation lasts longer than three days or worsens over time.

Presence of blood in your stool or any unusual changes in consistency (such as hardness or color change).

Unexpected weight loss, tiredness, or stomach pain accompanied by constipation.

Family history of cancer, specifically colorectal, ovarian, or pancreatic cancer.

While constipation is a typical ailment that many of us will experience at some point, it is frequently overlooked as a minor inconvenience. But what if it refers to something more serious? Chronic constipation can be a sign or symptom of cancer that presses on abdominal organs, obstructs stool transit through the intestine, or disrupts the nerves in your spine that control your gut.Some cancers that might cause constipation include colon cancer, rectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and brain tumors. Understanding the link between constipation and some cancers is crucial for spotting potential problems early on, when treatment is most effective.Constipation can not cause cancer, but it can be a warning sign of various health issues, including certain types of cancer. While the majority of constipation instances are caused by lifestyle variables like food, stress, or dehydration, chronic or unexplained constipation can be a sign of a more serious illness like colorectal or ovarian cancer (1). Certain types of cancer have a direct impact on the digestive tract, while others may cause constipation by affecting adjacent organs.Dr. Arun Kumar Giri, Director of Surgical Oncology at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, said, "It's crucial to remember that if you experience constipation combined with other unusual symptoms such as blood in your stool, unexplained weight loss, or stomach pain, you should consult a doctor. Early detection and attention to these warning signs can lead to better results in controlling potential health issues."According to a National Institutes of Health study, those who suffer from constipation have a higher short-term risk of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, notably colon and pancreatic cancer. After the first year, the risk of colorectal cancer returned to normal, while the risk of other GI cancers remained slightly elevated.Non-gastrointestinal cancer risks were often higher in the first year, particularly for ovarian cancer. After the first year, the risk of non-gastrointestinal cancers decreased to normal levels."Dr. Aakaar Kapoor, the CEO and creator of City X-Ray and Scan Clinics, said, "If you have chronic or unexplained constipation, you should consider the possibility that it is caused by a more serious condition, such as cancer. Screening is a crucial strategy for early detection, especially when symptoms do not respond to usual treatments."Consult a doctor if:A healthcare practitioner may assess your symptoms and recommend testing such as a colonoscopy, imaging tests, or blood work to determine whether the constipation is caused by cancer or another medical condition. Early screening and diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes, so do not ignore persistent symptoms.Don't ignore the subtle signals your body may be sending you. Even something as minor as constipation could indicate a more serious illness.Source-Medindia