Black Angels of Tuberculosis: Breaking Barriers, Saving Lives

TB is often called the 'disease of the poor,' but it's a symptom of wider social injustices. Addressing poverty, hunger, and inequity is key to ending TB.

Highlights: Tuberculosis (TB) is a global health challenge, disproportionately affecting neglected communities

During the 19th century tuberculosis deaths in the USA and Europe were documented and deaths in other regions like Asia and Africa were neglected

White nurses refused to work due to fear of infection, and black nurses known as the “Black Angels” stepped forward

Black Angels remind us of centuries of injustices plaguing the TB response



Did You Know?

10.8M people infected and 1.1M deaths from TB last year—despite advanced medicines. TB isn't just a disease; it's a mirror reflecting systemic health inequities. It's time for justice in healthcare. #endTB #healthequity #medindia’

Legacy of TB and the Courage of the Black Nurses

Fighting Tuberculosis with Fairness

Black Angels remind us of centuries of injustices plaguing the TB response - (https://www.citizen-news.org/2024/12/black-angels-remind-us-of-centuries-of.html)