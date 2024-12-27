About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Black Angels of Tuberculosis: Breaking Barriers, Saving Lives

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 27 2024 4:30 PM

TB is often called the 'disease of the poor,' but it's a symptom of wider social injustices. Addressing poverty, hunger, and inequity is key to ending TB.

Highlights:
  • Tuberculosis (TB) is a global health challenge, disproportionately affecting neglected communities
  • During the 19th century tuberculosis deaths in the USA and Europe were documented and deaths in other regions like Asia and Africa were neglected
  • White nurses refused to work due to fear of infection, and black nurses known as the “Black Angels” stepped forward
Tuberculosis (TB) is a global health challenge, disproportionately affecting neglected communities. Even with advanced medicines, 10.8 million people were infected with tuberculosis and 1.1 million died due to TB in the past year. This explains the systemic inequities in healthcare delivery (1 Trusted Source
Black Angels remind us of centuries of injustices plaguing the TB response

Go to source).
TB is a sad but real story of inequity and injustice. It is conveniently referred to as the ‘disease of the poor’ but in reality, it is a manifestation of wider social injustices. It is the inequity that puts people at risk of TB. It is the social injustice that denies people the best treatments, social support and security that increases the risk of TB and even death due to it.

Legacy of TB and the Courage of the Black Nurses

Historically, TB has been a leading cause of death even in developed nations. Ela Gandhi, a South African peace activist, mentioned that during the 19th century tuberculosis deaths in the USA and Europe were documented and deaths in other regions like Asia and Africa were neglected. This reflects the systemic racial and geographic biases. Even today this condition persists, with most TB cases occurring in low and middle-income countries, particularly in the Global South.

From 1913 to 1961, Seaview Hospital in Staten Island, New York, became a haven for TB patients. During this period, white nurses refused to work due to fear of infection, and black nurses known as the “Black Angels” stepped forward. Nurses risked their lives to care for tuberculosis patients and broke racial barriers in healthcare.
Virginia Allen, now 93, joined Seaview Hospital as a trainee in 1947 where she cared for children with TB, balancing the physical and emotional demands of her role. The work of the Black Angels extended to pivotal clinical trials such as the landmark isoniazid study in 1951.

While the lead doctors received accolades like the Lasker Award, the contribution of the Black Angels was unrecognized. Maria Smilios's book, The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis, sheds light on their significant yet overlooked role in combating TB.

Fighting Tuberculosis with Fairness

TB continues to expose and highlight health inequities. Marginalized groups, particularly in underserved communities, face obstacles to timely diagnosis, effective treatment and social support. These inequities result in prolonged suffering and deaths that can be prevented. Tariro Kutadza, a TB and HIV community leader from Zimbabwe underscores the disparity in healthcare access between rich and poor communities prolongs the TB epidemic.

To end TB, we must address the primary reasons why people are more likely to get sick such as poverty, lack of food and poor living conditions. It is also important to remove unfair systems that make it harder for certain groups to access good healthcare. Ela Gandhi and Maria Smilios stress the need for a healthcare system that treats everyone the same, focuses on people’s needs and ensures everyone gets the care they deserve.

TB remains a leading infectious disease killer, not because it is incurable, but due to persistent inequities and injustices. The sacrifices of the Black Angels and the progress in TB treatment highlight the potential for change when equity and justice guide healthcare efforts. To eliminate TB, global systems must prioritize inclusive healthcare, uphold human rights, and bridge the divide between privileged and marginalized communities. Only then can the world achieve the vision of a TB-free future.

Reference:
  1. Black Angels remind us of centuries of injustices plaguing the TB response - (https://www.citizen-news.org/2024/12/black-angels-remind-us-of-centuries-of.html)

