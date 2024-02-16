Chikungunya Aftermath: High Risk of Heart and Kidney Disease Mortality

- Chikungunya virus poses an increased death risk from heart and kidney complications post-infection
- Individuals face an eightfold higher likelihood of mortality during the initial week and remain twice as likely even three months post-infection
- Vigilant monitoring and access to vaccines and treatments has the potential to reduce the mortality linked with this disease
Risk of death following chikungunya virus disease in the 100 Million Brazilian Cohort, 2015-18: a matched cohort study and self-controlled case series
Chikungunya Virus and TransmissionChikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans primarily by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, commonly known as yellow fever and tiger mosquitoes. These vectors play a crucial role in the spread of the virus, and as climate change, urbanization, and human mobility increase, the frequency and geographic distribution of Aedes-borne diseases, including chikungunya, are expected to rise.
Did You Know?
As of 31 December 2023, approximately 500,000 CHIKVD cases and over 400 deaths had been reported worldwide. A total of 26 countries reported CHIKVD cases from the Americas (16), Africa (5), and Asia (5).
Prolonged Health Risks and Implications of Chikungunya InfectionsThe research, based on an analysis of nearly 150,000 recorded chikungunya infections using data from the 100 million Brazilian cohort, reveals startling findings about the prolonged health risks associated with CHIKV. The study focuses on the period following the acute phase, which typically lasts for 14 days post-symptom onset.
Contrary to earlier beliefs, individuals infected with the chikungunya virus face an increased risk of death from complications related to heart and kidney diseases for up to three months post-infection. During the first week, infected individuals were eight times more likely to die than their unexposed counterparts. Even at three months post-infection, they remained twice as likely to succumb to complications.
The study highlights that the increased risk of death is attributed to cardiovascular conditions such as ischemic heart disease, as well as metabolic and kidney diseases. Importantly, these risks were found to be independent of age group and sex, underscoring the severity of the health implications associated with chikungunya infections.
Global Health ConcernsWith approximately 500,000 reported cases and over 400 deaths worldwide in 2023, chikungunya disease is emerging as a growing global health concern. The anticipated rise in Aedes-borne diseases emphasizes the need for proactive measures to control the spread of CHIKV and mitigate the associated mortality risks.
While there are currently no specific medications to prevent or treat chikungunya, a breakthrough occurred in November 2023 when the US Food and Drug Administration approved the worlds first vaccine.
Despite this milestone, the study emphasizes the pressing need for ongoing research and development of effective anti-chikungunya therapeutics. Furthermore, equitable access to approved vaccines in regions with recurring outbreaks is crucial for global health security.
In summary, chikungunya viral infection carries a persistent health risk of heart and kidney disease-related mortality even after the acute phase. Reinforcing measures to control mosquito vectors along with continued research, development of therapeutics, and widespread vaccination efforts is an essential strategy to reduce excess mortality associated with the disease.
