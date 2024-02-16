Chikungunya Aftermath: High Risk of Heart and Kidney Disease Mortality

Highlights: Chikungunya virus poses an increased death risk from heart and kidney complications post-infection

Individuals face an eightfold higher likelihood of mortality during the initial week and remain twice as likely even three months post-infection

Vigilant monitoring and access to vaccines and treatments has the potential to reduce the mortality linked with this disease

Chikungunya Virus and Transmission

Did You Know?

As of 31 December 2023, approximately 500,000 CHIKVD cases and over 400 deaths had been reported worldwide. A total of 26 countries reported CHIKVD cases from the Americas (16), Africa (5), and Asia (5).

Prolonged Health Risks and Implications of Chikungunya Infections

Global Health Concerns

