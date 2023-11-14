FDA Approves First Vaccine for Chikungunya Virus

Tropical illnesses like chikungunya are caused by a virus that is carried by mosquito bites. With at least 5 million cases of chikungunya virus infection documented during the last 15 years, it is a growing threat to global health.



As a result of climate change pushing the mosquitoes that spread chikungunya into new areas, public health experts are concerned that the disease could pose a pandemic threat in the future. Up until now, the only method to guard against infection in the absence of preventative medication was to avoid getting bitten.