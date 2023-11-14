World Diabetes Day : Ensuring Access to Diabetes Care for All

World Diabetes Day is a global event observed on November 14 each year, aiming to raise awareness about diabetes and promote actions to confront this escalating health concern. This year, the spotlight is on "Access to Diabetes Care", emphasizing the urgent need to bridge gaps in healthcare systems and ensure that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to quality diabetes care (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Diabetes: Toll of Inaccessible Care

Diabetes, a chronic condition affecting millions worldwide, requires consistent management and access to healthcare resources. Unfortunately, the escalating prevalence of diabetes has highlighted disparities in access to care, leaving many without the support they need.