Beyond the Scale: Rethinking Happy Weight Vs. Healthy Weight

- Shift the focus from a specific weight to metabolic well-being for long-term health
- Challenge societal beauty norms and embrace sustainable lifestyle habits over punitive measures
- Recognize that happiness and optimism are intertwined with living a healthier lifestyle, irrespective of the number on the scale
Happy Weight vs. Healthy WeightThe disparity between one's "happy" weight – often an idealized goal – and a genuinely healthy weight stems from various factors, notably society's preoccupation with numbers on the scale. Dr. Disha Narang, an endocrinologist and obesity medicine specialist, emphasizes the importance of metabolic health over arbitrary weight goals. A mere 5% reduction in weight can yield significant improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall cardiovascular health, irrespective of the starting point (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Losing Weight
Go to source).
Did You Know?
Crash diets may lead to temporary weight loss, but they often result in rebound weight gain and can harm your metabolism in the long run.
The notion of a "happy" weight may lead individuals down a path of extreme restriction and deprivation, resulting in a cycle of punishment and compensation. In contrast, a healthy weight transcends a mere numerical value, embodying a balance of nourishing habits and self-compassion. Moskovitz emphasizes the importance of cultivating sustainable lifestyle choices that foster physical and emotional well-being, rather than fixating on an elusive number on the scale.
What is a Healthy Weight?The CDC and many health care groups focus on BMI, which is based on weight and height. But there’s not a single data point or number that governs whether you are healthy or not. BMI has many limitations, including the fact that this number says nothing about your body composition or where you’re carrying weight, which can affect your health (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The value and limitations of the body mass index (BMI) in the assessment of the health risks of overweight and obesity
Go to source).
So how do you know if a weight is healthy for you? Narang suggests doing two things:
Track your lab tests:These include measures of your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and waist circumference. Are these all in healthy ranges?
Assess how you feel:Have you made positive habit changes, even if they didn’t lead to weight loss? Can you now go up the stairs without being short of breath? Do you have more energy throughout the day? Are you sleeping better? Your quality of life hugely matters in this conversation.
“The scale doesn’t tell you your body fat percentage and it doesn’t account for things that naturally cause weight fluctuations, such as menstruation, hormonal changes, eating lots of salt, not having a bowel movement, building muscle, or simply deviating from your daily routine,” Moskovitz says. Instead, you can use the scale to gauge your overall trajectory to understand where your weight is going and how your current habits affect that number.
Five Stages of Edmonton Obesity Staging SystemThere is a tool that doctors can use that goes beyond your BMI. It’s called the Edmonton Obesity Staging System, and it has five stages that gauge your weight based on any conditions that you may have that are due to obesity. If your BMI is in the obesity range but you have no related conditions, that’s stage 0 on the Edmonton Obesity Staging System, and no medical treatment is needed. The scale goes up to stage 4, where someone has potentially life-threatening conditions related to obesity. In the end, though, your ideal weight and your healthy weight may diverge – unless you change how you think about it.
“Finding your happiest weight sometimes means giving up the idea of what your weight should be and ignoring advice from people about how much you should weigh,” Moskovitz says. “Only your body knows. Stop obsessing over numbers and charts and start thinking about healthy behaviors. These are way more important than a specific number.”
Even more reason to be optimistic: People who live a healthier lifestyle are more likely to report greater happiness and optimism as they age, according to a 2019 study published in Preventive Medicine. You may not need a specific number on the scale to reach a happy weight after all. For her part, Williams is proud of where she is now because her focus is aligned with her goals. “My weight may be more than someone else thinks it should be, but it’s no longer impacting my health,” she says.
Today, Williams is the healthiest she’s ever been, having kept up her lifestyle habits as well as her obesity medication. “I don’t take anti-diabetes medication anymore, my cholesterol has normalized, I no longer use my sleep apnea machine. When I look at my overall health, I’m a freaking rock star.”
References:
- Losing Weight - (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/losing_weight/index.html)
- The value and limitations of the body mass index (BMI) in the assessment of the health risks of overweight and obesity - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15615272/)
Source-Medindia