Beyond the Scale: Rethinking Happy Weight Vs. Healthy Weight

Highlights: Shift the focus from a specific weight to metabolic well-being for long-term health

Challenge societal beauty norms and embrace sustainable lifestyle habits over punitive measures

Recognize that happiness and optimism are intertwined with living a healthier lifestyle, irrespective of the number on the scale



Happy Weight vs. Healthy Weight

Losing Weight



Did You Know?

Crash diets may lead to temporary weight loss, but they often result in rebound weight gain and can harm your metabolism in the long run.

What is a Healthy Weight?

The value and limitations of the body mass index (BMI) in the assessment of the health risks of overweight and obesity



Track your lab tests: These include measures of your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and waist circumference. Are these all in healthy ranges?

These include measures of your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and waist circumference. Are these all in healthy ranges? Assess how you feel: Have you made positive habit changes, even if they didn’t lead to weight loss? Can you now go up the stairs without being short of breath? Do you have more energy throughout the day? Are you sleeping better? Your quality of life hugely matters in this conversation.

Five Stages of Edmonton Obesity Staging System

