Can ADI-PEG20 Drug Treat Mesothelioma Cancer?

by Dr. Krishanga on Feb 17 2024 4:24 PM

Highlights:
  • A new drug therapy is transforming mesothelioma treatment by quadrupling three-year survival rates in international trials
  • The drug, combined with chemotherapy, marks a pivotal advancement in combating the aggressive cancer linked to asbestos exposure
  • The discovery offers renewed optimism for mesothelioma patients and heralds a promising era in cancer treatment research
Scientists have made a drug to combat mesothelioma, a cancer notoriously linked to asbestos exposure, marking the most significant breakthrough in two decades (1 Trusted Source
Mesothelioma Due to Workplace Exposure: A Comprehensive Bibliometric Analysis of Current Situation and Future Trends

Go to source).
Thousands globally are diagnosed yearly with mesothelioma, a lethal cancer primarily affecting the lungs, attributed to workplace asbestos exposure. Its aggressive nature and dismal survival rates have spurred a dire need for effective treatments.

The new therapy, hailed as "truly wonderful," promises fresh hope for patients and families, boasting a remarkable success in trials led by Queen Mary University of London. Combining chemotherapy with a drug that cuts off the tumor's food supply, the trial achieved unprecedented results, quadrupling three-year survival rates.

“This trial has changed the lives of people with mesothelioma, allowing us to live longer,” expressed an 80-year-old patient, previously given four months to live but now thriving five years later, thanks to the trial.


The Triumph of Science over Mesothelioma

The breakthrough, leveraging the drug ADI-PEG20, addresses a pressing need in mesothelioma treatment, a cancer renowned for its low survival rates. The combination therapy marks the first successful integration of a new drug with chemotherapy in two decades.

A Paradigm Shift in Mesothelioma Treatment

The ATOMIC-meso trial, conducted across five countries, showcased remarkable outcomes, with patients receiving pegargiminase and chemotherapy exhibiting increased survival rates compared to those on placebo-chemotherapy regimens. The trial's success underscores the transformative potential of targeted therapies in combating complex cancers.

Shaping the Future of Mesothelioma Care

The journey towards the discovery of ADI-PEG20 epitomizes two decades of relentless dedication and research by scientists like Prof Peter Szlosarek. The drug's mechanism, depleting arginine levels crucial for tumor growth, holds promise in revolutionizing mesothelioma treatment.

The breakthrough instills hope in the mesothelioma community, offering a beacon of light for patients and families grappling with this devastating disease. As the research progresses, the prospect of ADI-PEG20 becoming a standard treatment option brings renewed optimism to those affected by mesothelioma.

In the quest for innovative therapies, the future of mesothelioma treatment looks brighter than ever.

Reference:
  1. Mesothelioma Due to Workplace Exposure: A Comprehensive Bibliometric Analysis of Current Situation and Future Trends - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9956900/)

Source-Medindia
