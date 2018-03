List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Mesothelioma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Mesothelioma

Atezolizumab Atezolizumab is a programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody. It acts by activating the anti-tumor immune response and is prescribed for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (a type of cancer which affects the urinary bladder and its related parts). Metastatic cancer refers to a cancer that has spread to distant parts of the body. Atezolizumab is approved for use in patients who have disease progression. During or following chemotherapy which contains a platinum-based drug in the regimen. With platinum-based chemotherapy administered either before or after surgery for the cancer.

Bevacizumab Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Gemcitabine Gemcitabine is a nucleoside analog used in chemotherapy for treating certain types of cancer (like lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer). The medication inhibits the progress of cancer cell growth in the body. Trade Names : More...

Pemetrexed Pemetrexed is an (antifolate) antineoplastic agent, prescribed for mesothelioma (cancer that develops from the protective lining of the internal tissues) and certain types of non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It slows down the growth and the spread of cancerous tissue in the body. Trade Names :