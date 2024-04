"Cancer Capital of the World": Can India Avert a Health Crisis?

Highlights: India faces soaring cancer, diabetes, and hypertension rates, painting a grim picture of the nation's health landscape

Shockingly, India has surpassed global averages, earning the disheartening title of the "cancer capital of the world"

Urgent action is imperative to combat preventable diseases and avert a looming health catastrophe in India

Did You Know?

In 2020, India reported an estimated 1.39 million cases of cancer which rose to 1.42 million and 1.46 million in the years 2021 and 2022, respectively. #cancer #cancercapital #medindia’

Cancer's Grim Grip on India

Key findings from Apollo’s Health of Nation 2024 report

Surge of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

The incidence of cancer in India is sharply rising, with a disturbing trend of younger age of diagnosis. Breast, cervix, and ovarian cancers dominate among women, while lung, mouth, and prostate cancers prevail among men .

The median age for cancer diagnosis in India is notably lower compared to Western countries, indicating a concerning pattern.

Despite the escalating cancer rates, screening rates in India remain dismally low, exacerbating the problem.

Rising Obesity Epidemic

Obesity is on the rise in India, emerging as a primary risk factor for chronic NCDs.

A staggering 3 in 4 individuals undergoing health checks at Apollo Hospitals were either obese or overweight.

Obesity rates have doubled from 9% in 2016 to a troubling 20% in 2023, with visceral fat levels alarmingly high even among individuals with a normal BMI.

Escalation of Hypertension and Diabetes

Hypertension prevalence has increased significantly from 9% in 2016 to 13% in 2023, with two-thirds of Indians moving towards high blood pressure.

Uncontrolled diabetes affects 1 in 10 individuals, with 1 in 3 at risk of prediabetes, even among those below the age of 45.

A substantial proportion of the population is also at risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, with men at double the risk compared to women.

Epidemic of Depression and Stress

Depression prevalence is escalating, particularly among young adults aged 18 to 25, with 1 in 5 affected.

A staggering 80% of young adults and seniors report significant stress levels, which significantly increases the risk of hypertension and diabetes.

Innovative Solutions: How to Battle this Challenge?

Empowering Individuals and Mobilizing Governments

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits, including balanced diets and regular exercise.

Prioritizing mental well-being through stress management techniques and seeking professional help when needed.

Undergoing proactive health screenings and early detection initiatives.

Implementing robust public health campaigns to raise awareness and promote preventive measures.

Investing in accessible and affordable healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Enacting legislative measures such as taxation on unhealthy foods and subsidies for nutritious alternatives.

Fostering collaboration between public and private sectors to leverage technology for innovative healthcare solutions.

