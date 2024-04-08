Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 08). "Cancer Capital of the World": Can India Avert a Health Crisis? . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 08, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-capital-of-the-world-can-india-avert-a-health-crisis-215398-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. ""Cancer Capital of the World": Can India Avert a Health Crisis?". Medindia. Apr 08, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-capital-of-the-world-can-india-avert-a-health-crisis-215398-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. ""Cancer Capital of the World": Can India Avert a Health Crisis?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-capital-of-the-world-can-india-avert-a-health-crisis-215398-1.htm. (accessed Apr 08, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. "Cancer Capital of the World": Can India Avert a Health Crisis?. Medindia, viewed Apr 08, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-capital-of-the-world-can-india-avert-a-health-crisis-215398-1.htm.