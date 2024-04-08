About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
President Murmu Launches India's First Gene Therapy for Cancer

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on Apr 8 2024 6:09 PM

Highlights:
  • India unveils its first indigenous gene therapy for cancer, named CAR-T Cell Therapy
  • The therapy offers new hope to countless patients by being both accessible and affordable
  • Developed through collaboration between IIT-B, Tata Memorial Hospital, and ImmunoACT, it exemplifies successful academic-industry partnership
President Droupadi Murmu unveiled India’s inaugural indigenous gene therapy for cancer at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, marking a significant milestone in the fight against the disease. The groundbreaking therapy, known as CAR-T Cell Therapy, represents a remarkable advancement in medical science, according to the President (1).

CAR-T Cell Therapy Now Accessible and Affordable in India

While acknowledging that CAR-T Cell Therapy has been accessible in developed nations, President Murmu highlighted its exorbitant cost, rendering it inaccessible to many patients worldwide. However, she emphasized that this innovative treatment is both accessible and affordable, offering newfound hope for humanity and the potential to save countless lives.

Collaborative Effort Between IIT-B, Tata Memorial Hospital and ImmunoACT

President Murmu expressed her delight in launching the world’s most cost-effective CAR-T Cell Therapy, citing it as a prime example of the Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Developed through a collaborative effort between IIT-B, Tata Memorial Hospital, and industry partner ImmunoACT, the therapy epitomizes a successful academic-industry partnership, poised to inspire similar endeavors.
Emphasizing the convergence of technology and humanity, President Murmu praised the partnership between IIT-B, an eminent academic institution, and the industry. This collaboration underscores the significant strides made in research and development by IIT-B over the past three decades.

The President emphasized that India stands to reap immense benefits from the ongoing technological revolution, leveraging the knowledge and expertise of institutions like IIT-B. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, IIT-B Director Subasis Chaudhuri, along with other dignitaries, faculty, and students, were present at the event, underscoring the importance of this groundbreaking achievement.

Source-Medindia
