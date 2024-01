Cancer Crisis: India Records 9.4 Million Cancer Deaths

Highlights: India, China, and Japan lead in new cancer cases and deaths in Asia

Tracheal, bronchus, and lung (TBL) cancer predominate, while cervical cancer is notable among women

Smoking, alcohol, and air pollution contribute significantly; urgent public health measures are needed

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Temporal patterns of cancer burden in Asia, 1990-2019: a systematic examination for the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study



Go to source Trusted Source



#cancerawareness #cancer #death

India's Cancer Statistics

In 2019, India recorded 930,000 cancer-related deaths , marking it as the second-highest contributor to cancer mortality in Asia

, marking it as the second-highest contributor to cancer mortality in Asia The country reported approximately 1.2 million new cancer cases, underlining a significant health concern

Risk Factors, Implications and Concerns

Smokeless Tobacco (SMT) and Oral Cancer

The prevalence of smokeless tobacco (SMT) in South Asian countries, notably India, poses a significant public health concern.

SMT accounted for over 50% of global deaths and 28.1% of new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer in 2019.

Environmental Factors

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and Stomach Cancer

What can be Done to Combat Cancer Risks?

Public Health Measures

HPV Vaccination Programs

Tobacco Control Policies

Environmental Policies

Enhancing Oncologic Infrastructure

The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal recently published a study examining the cancer landscape in Asia, focusing on India, China, and Japan. The research provides insights into the prevalence, types, and contributing factors of cancer , shedding light on the region's challenges ().In the regional overview, India, China, and Japan stood out as the three leading countries in Asia concerning both new cancer cases and deaths. Together, these nations reported a staggering 9.4 million new cases and 5.6 million deaths in 2019. The leading cancer types identified were tracheal, bronchus, and lung (TBL) cancer, which accounted for a substantial 1.3 million cases and 1.2 million deaths. Notably, cervical cancer emerged prominently among women in various Asian countries, underscoring the diverse cancer landscape across the region.(PM) pollution were highlighted as dominant risk factors for cancer. The rise in cancer cases due to increasing, particularly in countries like India, Nepal, Qatar, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, raised concerns.High levels of ambient particulate matter (PM2.5) in Asia, driven by factors like industrial growth, urbanization, and increased use of motor vehicles, were identified as contributors to the rising cancer burden.Improved water and sanitation were suggested as measures to reduce the transmission of H. pylori, potentially lowering the risk of stomach cancer.The study stressed the importance of addressing risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and air pollution, through targeted public health initiatives.Encouraging and expanding HPV vaccination programs can play a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer among women in Asia.Stricter control measures on smokeless tobacco (SMT) products, including khaini, gutkha, betel quid, and paan masala, are essential to curb their adverse impact on cancer rates.Governments in Asia should consider implementing policies to mitigate ambient air pollution, focusing on sustainable urban development and reducing industrial emissions.Timely access to cancer screening and treatment and addressing affordability concerns are vital, particularly in Asia's low- and medium-income countries (LMICs).To conclude, the study provides a comprehensive overview of the cancer burden in Asia, highlighting the need for multi-faceted strategies to address risk factors, enhance preventive measures, and improve access to cancer care in the region. Policymakers, healthcare professionals, and public health advocates can leverage these findings to develop targeted interventions and policies for effective cancer control.Source-Medindia