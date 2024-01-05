Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, January 05). Cancer Crisis: India Records 9.4 Million Cancer Deaths . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 05, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-crisis-india-records-94-million-cancer-deaths-214677-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Cancer Crisis: India Records 9.4 Million Cancer Deaths". Medindia. Jan 05, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-crisis-india-records-94-million-cancer-deaths-214677-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Cancer Crisis: India Records 9.4 Million Cancer Deaths". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-crisis-india-records-94-million-cancer-deaths-214677-1.htm. (accessed Jan 05, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Cancer Crisis: India Records 9.4 Million Cancer Deaths. Medindia, viewed Jan 05, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cancer-crisis-india-records-94-million-cancer-deaths-214677-1.htm.