Can Weight Loss Predict the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease?

Highlights:
- Most older persons with Down syndrome have age-related weight reduction
- For older persons with Down syndrome, there was a substantial link between weight loss and Alzheimer's disease
- This focuses on crucial academic and clinical issues with weight loss and nutrition in persons with Down syndrome who have dementia
Unintentional weight loss in adults with Down syndrome may signal the start of Alzheimer's disease years before usual cognitive signs such as memory loss and dementia appear.
Link Between Alzheimer's Disease and Down syndromeAlzheimer's disease affects up to 90% of persons with Down syndrome by the age of 65, but brain alterations associated with the disease occur decades earlier. A study published recently in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease by the University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers demonstrates that unintended weight loss beginning in the mid-to-late 30s aligns with hallmark symptoms of early Alzheimer's disease in adults with Down syndrome. The findings suggest that weight loss may be a valuable predictor of the disease before the beginning of the cognitive impairments that frequently lead to a diagnosis.
"It could be possible to track weight loss as a way to make an earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease," says Victoria Fleming, doctoral student of human development and family studies and first author of the study. "Measuring weight change is convenient and low-cost to track, in contrast to screening for early disease pathology through blood tests, imaging scans, or cerebrospinal fluid tests."
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Non-cognitive signs such as unintentional weight loss in middle-aged patients with Down syndrome could help to predict who is at risk of developing dementia earlier or later.’
Tweet it Now
The high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in Down syndrome is due to the triplication of chromosome 21. This chromosome contains one of the genes in charge of regulating the synthesis of amyloid beta, a short chain of amino acids that can build up in the brain and interfere with brain function, resulting in cognitive impairments found in Alzheimer's disease.
Obesity in Middle Age Linked to Alzheimer's DiseaseBeing overweight or obese in middle age increases the risk of acquiring Alzheimer's disease in persons who do not have Down syndrome. Fleming's first curiosity was to investigate this link among people with Down syndrome. However, the results were unexpected.
"We were intrigued because when we looked at the data and the time course of when weight was changing, we saw a stronger story of unintentional weight loss being linked to early Alzheimer's disease pathology in the brain," says Sigan Hartley, a UW-Madison professor of human development and family studies and senior author of the new study.
The study examined data from 261 persons with Down syndrome aged 25 to 65 who were weighted at the start and again about 18 months later. They also took a battery of cognitive tests and had a brain scan to detect levels of amyloid beta and tau, proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease.
"The finding that unintentional weight loss appears to coincide in time with the accumulation of these proteins could signal that these processes are related or share causal pathways. This is something that we will be exploring next," Hartley says.
The end outcome is what Hartley refers to as the weight dilemma.
"In midlife, having a higher BMI may put you at risk for Alzheimer's disease. But Alzheimer's disease pathology may be connected to weight loss. So, both could be true," Hartley says.
The scientific explanations for this link between unintended weight loss and Alzheimer's disease pathology are unknown to the scientists. According to one theory, amyloid buildup causes a shift in brain metabolism and hormone balance, resulting in fat and muscle loss.
Fleming's future research will focus on how unintended weight loss occurs, as well as dissecting the weight paradox by examining midlife BMI and the trajectory of inadvertent weight loss across different time points in people with Down syndrome.
"We don't have many good clinical signs that somebody could be nearing that cusp of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease," Hartley says. "Our results are exciting because they suggest that there may be some non-cognitive signs - including unintentional weight loss - that could help us predict who might be about to develop dementia earlier or later."
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
The study examined data from 261 persons with Down syndrome aged 25 to 65 who were weighted at the start and again about 18 months later. They also took a battery of cognitive tests and had a brain scan to detect levels of amyloid beta and tau, proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease.
Unintentional Weight Loss Linked with Amyloid Development in the BrainPeople with Down syndrome in the study began losing weight unintentionally in their mid-30s, at the same time that amyloid development began. Furthermore, the patients with Down syndrome who lost the most weight had the highest accumulation of these proteins.
"The finding that unintentional weight loss appears to coincide in time with the accumulation of these proteins could signal that these processes are related or share causal pathways. This is something that we will be exploring next," Hartley says.
The end outcome is what Hartley refers to as the weight dilemma.
"In midlife, having a higher BMI may put you at risk for Alzheimer's disease. But Alzheimer's disease pathology may be connected to weight loss. So, both could be true," Hartley says.
The scientific explanations for this link between unintended weight loss and Alzheimer's disease pathology are unknown to the scientists. According to one theory, amyloid buildup causes a shift in brain metabolism and hormone balance, resulting in fat and muscle loss.
Fleming's future research will focus on how unintended weight loss occurs, as well as dissecting the weight paradox by examining midlife BMI and the trajectory of inadvertent weight loss across different time points in people with Down syndrome.
"We don't have many good clinical signs that somebody could be nearing that cusp of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease," Hartley says. "Our results are exciting because they suggest that there may be some non-cognitive signs - including unintentional weight loss - that could help us predict who might be about to develop dementia earlier or later."
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement