About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can Heart Attack Survivors Develop Parkinsonâ€™s Disease?
Advertisement

Can Heart Attack Survivors Develop Parkinson’s Disease?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Heart attack survivors are at lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease (PD)
  • Usually, the risk of neurovascular complications is increased after a heart attack
  • Heart attack patients who smoke and have elevated cholesterol, were slightly at reduced risk of PD

People who have had a heart attack were found to be slightly at lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease than the general population, reveals a new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder characterized by progressive loss of physical movement, including tremors, slow or slurred speech, and/or stiffness or limited range of motion for walking and other physical activities.

Advertisement

Can Heart Attack Survivors Develop Parkinson’s Disease?

There is no cure for Parkinson's disease, and it is also associated with behavioral changes, depression, memory loss and fatigue.

Secondary parkinsonism, which has symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease, may be caused by stroke, psychiatric or cardiovascular medications, or other illness.
Advertisement

"We have previously found that following a heart attack, the risk of neurovascular complications such as ischemic stroke [clot-caused stroke] or vascular dementia is markedly increased, so the finding of a lower risk of Parkinson's disease was somewhat surprising," said lead study author Jens Sundbøll, M.D., Ph.D., from the departments of clinical epidemiology and cardiology at the Aarhus University Hospital in Aarhus, Denmark.

"These findings indicate that the risk of Parkinson's disease is at least not increased following a heart attack and should not be a worry for patients or a preventive focus for clinicians at follow-up.

"It is not known whether this inverse relationship with risk of Parkinson's disease extends to people who have had a heart attack. Therefore, we examined the long-term risk of Parkinson's disease and secondary parkinsonism among heart attack survivors," Sundbøll said.

The researchers examined health registries from the Danish National Health Service. They compared the risk of Parkinson's disease and secondary parkinsonism among about 182,000 patients who had a first-time heart attack between 1995 and 2016 (average age 71 years old; 62% male) and more than 909,000 controls matched for age, sex and year of heart attack diagnosis.

The results were adjusted for a variety of factors known to influence the risk of either heart attack or Parkinson's disease.

Over a maximum continual follow-up of 21 years, after adjusting for a wide range of potential confounding factors, the analysis found that, when compared to the control group:
  • there was a 20% lower risk of Parkinson's disease among people who had a heart attack; and
  • a 28% lower risk of secondary parkinsonism among those who had a heart attack.
"For physicians treating patients following a heart attack, these results indicate that cardiac rehabilitation should be focused on preventing ischemic stroke, vascular dementia and other cardiovascular diseases such as a new heart attack and heart failure, since the risk of Parkinson's appears to be decreased in these patients, in comparison to the general population," Sundbøll said. Heart attack and Parkinson's disease share certain risk factors, with higher risk found among elderly men and lower risk among people who drink more coffee and are more physically active. Interestingly, however, some classic risk factors for a heart attack - such as smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes - are associated with a lower risk of Parkinson's disease.

In general, more heart attack patients smoke and have elevated cholesterol, either of which may explain the slightly reduced risk of Parkinson's disease among heart attack survivors.

"There are very few diseases in this world in which smoking decreases risk: Parkinson's disease is one, and ulcerative colitis is another. Smoking increases the risk of the most common diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease and pulmonary disease and is definitely not good for your health," Sundbøll noted.

One limitation of the study is that there was not enough information about smoking and high cholesterol levels among the participants, which may have influenced the findings. In addition, the study population was vastly of white race/ethnicity, according to Sundbøll, therefore, the findings may not be generalizable to people from diverse racial or ethnic groups.

Co-authors are Szimonetta Komjáthiné Szépligeti, M.Sc.; Péter Szentkúti, M.Sc.; Kasper Adelborg, M.D., Ph.D.; Erzsébet Horváth-Puhó, M.Sc., Ph.D.; Lars Pedersen, Ph.D.; Victor W. Henderson, M.D., M.S.; and Henrik Toft Sørensen, M.D., Ph.D., D.M.Sc.

The study was funded by the Lundbeck Foundation.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Can Skin Probiotic Treat Acne?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

Recommended Reading
Bee Venom May Heal Osteoarthritis and Parkinson’s Disease
Bee Venom May Heal Osteoarthritis and Parkinson’s Disease
Angry honeybees produce a richer, better, and more protein-dense bee venom than docile ones, which ....
Vitamin C and E may Help Treat Parkinson’s Disease
Vitamin C and E may Help Treat Parkinson’s Disease
Diet rich in vitamins C and E may help reduce the risk for Parkinson's disease and provide further ....
Parkinson's Patients Are More Susceptible to COVID-19
Parkinson's Patients Are More Susceptible to COVID-19
Parkinson's patients are particularly affected by the more severe courses of the COVID-19.This ......
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Chest Pain
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the ...
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve t...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)